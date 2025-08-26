In a landmark push for regional innovation, Bihar hosted its largest entrepreneurial event yet—the Let’s Inspire Bihar (LIB) Startup Summit 2025—on August 24 at Rabindra Bhavan, Patna. Spearheaded by IPS officer Vikash Vaibhav under the Viksit Bharat Abhiyan, and inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the summit celebrated the rise of grassroots entrepreneurship across the state.

21 Startups Honoured with Bihar Entrepreneurship Award

One of the summit’s key highlights was the felicitation of 21 high-impact startups, each employing over 100 people or demonstrating strong growth potential. These startups received the Bihar Entrepreneurship Award along with ₹21 lakh in funding a gesture aimed at accelerating local job creation and innovation.

Backing this initiative, Delhi-based angel investor Amit Kumar pledged support to these ventures, affirming his belief in Bihar’s emerging startup ecosystem.

Bihar Vision 2047 Draft Unveiled

Another pivotal moment was the unveiling of the draft Bihar Vision 2047 document, outlining a long-term blueprint to transform Bihar into a self-reliant state where no citizen needs to leave for education, employment, or healthcare.

The final version will be launched on December 21, 2025, at the Bihar @2047 Vision Conclave in Bengaluru, following public feedback.

Darbhanga to Get ₹100 Cr Shoe Factory

In a major investment announcement, Narayan Kumar Anand, owner of a global sports shoe brand and a native of Darbhanga, committed ₹100 crore to establish a shoe factory in his hometown. Already running manufacturing units in China, Hong Kong, and Odisha, Anand attributed his decision to Bihar’s pro-industry policies and the LIB movement.

Eminent Speakers and Delegates Join Hands

The event brought together influential leaders from business, government, and civil society, including:

Syed Shamael Ahmed, National President, PSACWA

Vipul Kumar, VP, CtrlS Data Center

Dr. Preeti Bala, Chief Coordinator, Gargi Chapter

O.P. Singh, CEO, Burnet Pharmaceuticals

Jyoti Jha, TEDx Speaker and Authorpreneur

Anil Kumar Jha, CEO, Fab Five Network Pvt Ltd

More than 2,000 delegates from every district of Bihar participated, showcasing the scale and enthusiasm for entrepreneurship.

Bihar’s Industrial Growth Story

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary highlighted Bihar’s transformation since the 2000s, noting that the state’s budget grew from ₹6,000 crore in 2005 to ₹3.17 lakh crore in 2025, outpacing Jharkhand’s ₹1.45 lakh crore.

He emphasized that the government has completed major infrastructure projects and is now focusing on industrialization, with a land bank of 8,000 acres and incentives of ₹40 crore for investments above ₹100 crore.

“What Vikash Vaibhav is doing is the government’s job and he is doing it with heart and vision,” Choudhary said in his address.

Let’s Inspire Bihar: A Mass Movement

Founded by IPS officer Vikash Vaibhav, LIB is more than a campaign—it's a people-driven movement. Key achievements include:

2,200+ events across India and abroad

27 free education centres in 14 districts, with 22 led by women (Gargi Pathshalas)

250+ health camps impacting over 50,000 citizens

400+ startups integrated into the LIB ecosystem

Public dialogues in Begusarai, Arrah, Sasaram, Chhapra, and Vaishali, drawing 50,000+ participants each

A Vision for 2028: 5 Startups per District

The LIB initiative has set an ambitious goal—by 2028, every district of Bihar should have at least five startups, each employing over 100 people. With rising momentum, LIB aims to reverse migration and transform Bihar into an entrepreneurial powerhouse.

As the summit concluded, the energy in the air was palpable. With robust public participation, visionary leadership, and increasing private investment, Bihar is scripting a new story one of opportunity, innovation, and inclusive growth.

“One day, Gandhi Maidan will be filled with lakhs of startups celebrating innovation,” said Vikash Vaibhav.