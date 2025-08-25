Binance Case Challenge: Lessons from Season 1 and what’s next for students in Season 2

When Binance launched its Case Challenge in India in late 2024, the idea was to test how classroom learning could be applied to real-world blockchain problems. The inaugural edition drew 61 teams from 10 leading business schools, including the IIMs and FMS Delhi, with the top three presenting their strategies to Binance’s global leadership.

Team Futures from IIM Bangalore, comprising Aviral Verma, Riya Katiyar, and Prajwal S Belagavi (PGP 2025), clinched the national title with a user-first, forward-looking strategy that combined education, AI, storytelling, and gamification, finishing ahead of IIM Lucknow’s Team HODL and FMS Delhi’s Crypto Crusaders.

Beyond the textbook

For Team Futures, the challenge stood out because it broke away from the retrospective nature of typical classroom case studies. “Most B-school cases look back at decisions made by companies in the past,” the team explained. “This was forward-looking, rooted in India’s current crypto education landscape, and left space for us to chart our own approach.”

The team highlighted how the pace and uncertainty of the blockchain sector shaped their thinking. “Regulations and compliance norms can shift quickly, so our solutions had to account for change as much as for opportunity,” they said.

Their final submission focused on crypto education in regional languages, distributed through familiar platforms like WhatsApp, and a 24/7 AI-driven support agent to guide new users through Binance’s platform while flagging risks. These ideas were supported by a layered strategy around user personas, trust-building, and cultural relevance.

Binance’s perspective on Season 1

For Binance, the Case Challenge was designed to go beyond surface-level engagement.

“Education is the key lever for mass adoption,” said Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth & Ops Lead for South Asia at Binance, who was also on the jury for the challenge.

He underlined why India was chosen for the inaugural edition: “India isn’t just a large user market. It is a hub of thought leadership in emerging technologies. By starting with top B-schools, we could tap into intellectual capital that approached blockchain from the ground up, with user-first insights rather than abstract theory.”

On Team Futures’ proposal, Manupati pointed to its balance of ambition and feasibility. The layered plan, combining education, AI support, and trust-building, aligned closely with Binance’s roadmap. “It was executable in the near term, and what stood out was their sensitivity to India’s diversity, both regional and user-based,” he said.

Reflecting on Season 1 overall, he added, “The challenge helped make blockchain tangible for students. It decentralised innovation showing that ideas relevant to India’s digital landscape don’t have to come from global hubs, but from campuses here. It also gave us a glimpse of the kind of talent that could contribute to the industry in the future.”

Lessons for the participants

For the three members of Team Futures, the competition also marked different personal entry points into crypto. While Riya had never invested in crypto before, Aviral had been an early retail investor, and Prajwal had worked on blockchain through open-source projects. That mix, they said, shaped the team’s approach and gave them a range of perspectives.

“We presented our ideas within our current workplaces after the competition, and it sparked conversations there as well,” the team shared.

Looking ahead to Season 2.0

With Season 2 scheduled for late 2025, Binance plans to expand the format. According to Manupati, the next edition will be “more immersive” with access to Web3 mentors, sandbox environments, and opportunities for participants to pilot their solutions.

“We also want to broaden participation across geographies and disciplines. The intersection of technology, policy, and business is where the next breakthroughs will come from,” he said.

His message to students considering the challenge was direct: “Web3 isn’t reserved for coders or crypto insiders. If you’re curious and willing to build, this is your sandbox.”

Team Futures had their own advice for future participants: keep solutions user-centric, be willing to step outside your comfort zone, and don’t assume prior crypto expertise is necessary. “A fresh perspective can be just as valuable as deep technical knowledge,” they said.

The Binance Case Challenge began as an experiment in bridging classrooms and crypto. With its first Indian edition, it delivered insights for both students and the company. As Season 2 approaches, the initiative is set to test not just ideas, but the ability to translate them into real-world impact.