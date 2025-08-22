Blinkit to deliver Lenskart’s powered glasses in select cities

Quick commerce platform Blinkit has partnered with eyewear retailer Lenskart to deliver powered glasses in under 10 minutes across select cities.

According to Blinkit founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s post on X, customers will be able to order glasses directly from the app by choosing their power from a dropdown menu (ranging from -0.25 to -1.5) and selecting their preferred colour.

The service does not require a prescription.

“New on Blinkit: get Lenskart powered glasses delivered in 10 minutes! No prescription needed. Simply open the Blinkit app, select your power from the dropdown (-0.25, -0.5, -0.75, -1.0, -1.5), pick your favourite colour, and check out,” read Dhindsa’s post.

Currently, the offering has been rolled out in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, with plans to expand further.

Last month, the platform was running pilots for prescription medicine delivery, including antibiotics, eyedrops, and anti-histamines, expanding its earlier assortment of over-the-counter drugs, according to app updates earlier reviewed by YourStory.

The offering, which includes medicines for respiratory, heart, eye and ear conditions as well as neurocare, is currently available in select pincodes of Bengaluru.

These developments come at a time when Eternal relies strongly on Blinkit as a growth wheel. The segment overtook the company’s core food delivery business in gross order value (GOV) for the first time in the first quarter, suggesting a broader consumer shift and strategic pivot within the company.