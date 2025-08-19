Building high-performance AI: Redis Tech Deep Dive at DevSparks Hyderabad

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the focus is shifting from model development to building the right data infrastructure that can support real-time, scalable applications. Low-latency retrieval, efficient storage, and flexible data structures are becoming essential for AI systems to move from prototypes to production. For developers, the difference between a good AI product and a great one often comes down to this foundation, and Redis is one of the technologies redefining how fast and scalable that foundation can be.

At the upcoming Hyderabad edition of DevSparks on August 23, developers and technology leaders will get an inside look at this critical piece of the AI puzzle in an exclusive Tech Deep Dive Talk with Kanika Gupta, Solutions Architect at Redis. In her session titled ‘How Redis is powering the next generation of AI applications’, Kanika will share how Redis functions as a vector database for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications, delivering some of the fastest response times in the industry.

Want to know more about DevSparks Hyderabad and what’s in store this year? To read the full event preview,

Drawing on her expertise in Big Data and cloud solutions, Kanika will unpack how Redis’s specialized data structures, including Vector Sets, Sorted Sets, JSON, Probabilistic Structures, and Time Series, are solving real-world AI challenges at scale. She will also present architectural patterns for building conversational AI, recommendation systems, and real-time analytics platforms, offering practical guidance for teams looking to move from proof-of-concept to production.

Whether you are building your first AI feature or scaling to millions of users, this session will demonstrate how Redis provides the performance foundation modern AI applications demand. The talk promises to be a key highlight for developers, architects, and innovators eager to push the boundaries of what AI can deliver.

Registrations are now open. Secure your spot for DevSparks Hyderabad and be part of this high-impact session.