Competition Commission Chairperson, along with its members, on Thursday detailed discussions with MeitY officials on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act as well as matters related to digital markets and competition.

The meeting also comes against the backdrop of differences between the competition watchdog and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on certain issues related to the proposed Digital Competition Law, which has been in the works for long.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said the meeting underscored importance of consultative regulatory approach between the regulator and MeitY "to ensure harmony between data governance and competition principles in light of emerging technological trends".

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, members and officers of the regulator, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan, as well as its officials, were part of the meeting.

They deliberated upon "issues relating to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), and other matters such as interface with competition law".

"The deliberations highlighted the shared commitment of the CCI and MeitY towards ensuring a transparent, competitive, and innovation-friendly digital ecosystem, while safeguarding the interests of consumers and businesses alike," the release said.

CCI said the Chairperson reaffirmed the regulator's readiness to work closely with MeitY on areas of mutual interest, noting that constructive dialogue and regulatory coordination will help in fostering trust, innovation, and resilience in India's digital economy.

During the meeting, the rapid growth of the digital sector and the emerging challenges around data protection, competition, and consumer welfare were also discussed.

Presentations on provisions of the DPDP Act, Competition Act, 2002 and CCI’s work in digital markets were made.

"The meeting concluded with the resolve to maintain regular interaction and consultation to address evolving issues and support India’s vision of a secure, competitive, and digitally empowered economy," the release said.

In digital economies, CCI said data serves as the foundational resource driving innovation, efficiency, and value creation across sectors. "However, the centrality of data also gives rise to competition and privacy concerns," it added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has decided to conduct market studies to consider various aspects of the proposed digital competition law.

CCI comes under MCA.

In March 2024, the draft Digital Competition Bill was placed on the MCA website for consultations. Responses were received from more than 100 stakeholders, including legal professionals, industry associations, civil society organisations, and domestic and foreign digital enterprises providing digital services in India.

"Based on the suggestions/comments/inputs received, it is felt that an evidence-based foundation through market studies is required to consider all relevant aspects for ex-ante regulation, considering that it is in nascent stage of implementation," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on August 19.