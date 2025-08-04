Shares of Delhivery climbed 6 per cent to hit a 52-week high on the bourses on Monday after the logistics provider reported a 67% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 91 crore in the June quarter.

The scrip of Gurugram-based Delhivery climbed 6.03% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 455.80 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it rallied by 5.97% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 455.50 per piece.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 207.43 points or 0.26% to trade at 80,807.34, while the NSE Nifty went up 74.35 points or 0.30% to trade at 24,639.70.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Delhivery reported a 67% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 91 crore in the June quarter.

The firm had clocked a profit of Rs 54 crore in the same period a year ago.

The logistics company's revenue from contracts grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,294 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 2,172 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Its shipment volumes stood at 20.8 crore in Q1FY26, growing 14 per cent YoY from 18.3 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

Delhivery also announced that it has completed its acquisition of rival Ecom Express for up to Rs 1,407 crore.