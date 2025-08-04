DevSparks to make long-awaited Chennai debut on Sep 20

After a string of high-impact editions in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, YourStory's premier developer summit, DevSparks, is finally coming to Chennai!

In the last 18 months, DevSparks has emerged as one of India’s most dynamic platforms for developers to deep-dive into cutting-edge topics like Generative AI, data science, cybersecurity, and more.

With more than 3,700 developers a part of the growing community, the summit now heads to Tamil Nadu’s capital, a city known for its deep tech talent, thriving SaaS ecosystem, and legacy in software innovation.

Chennai is India’s powerhouse for enterprise software, SaaS development, and IT services. From multinational product teams to growing SaaS unicorns and ERP vendors, the city hosts one of India’s strongest developer pools.

The DevSparks summit will bring together more than 500 developers, engineers, and product builders from SaaS startups, GCCs and enterprise tech firms, IT services, and local dev communities to learn, collaborate, and shape the future.

Themes: AI, data, and security

DevSparks Chennai will feature three core themes tailored to Chennai’s strengths and India’s future:

Exploring the GenAI landscape: Learn how GenAI is transforming enterprise workflows, SaaS experiences, and coders’ environments, whether in product interaction bots, internal copilots, or automation suites.

Driving AI use cases: Deep dive into AI implementations in SaaS APIs, digital payments, data analytics, manufacturing IoT, and developer tools that reflect Chennai’s sector strengths.

Securing the future with cybersecurity: A critical focus on secure data pipelines, identity systems, proactive vulnerability response, and AI-enabled protection for enterprise platforms.

Why attend DevSparks Chennai 2025?

The Bengaluru chapter of DevSparks 2025 featured insightful keynote sessions and hands-on masterclasses, showcasing just how far India’s developer ecosystem has come.

In the Bengaluru edition, key speakers included Kamesh Sampath, Lead Developer Advocate, Snowflake; Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Google DeepMind; Anupam Mishra, Director, Developer Programs, AWS India and South Asia; Rahul Bhattacharya, Consulting AI Leader, EY Global Delivery Services; and more.

These voices helped drive the momentum for the future of AI adoption in India, and Chennai is now is set to build on it.

Expect over 15 technical deep-dives, lightning talks, and hands-on workshops, all designed to deliver pragmatic AI and data systems knowledge for dev ecosystems.

DevSparks' larger goal is to build a nationwide movement aimed at reaching 1 million developers across India through summits, hands-on upskilling programs, recruitment drives, and community-driven initiatives.

