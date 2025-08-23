The countdown is over, and we are here!

The second edition of DevSparks Hyderabad is today, August 23, at Le Meridien in Hyderabad, offering developers a day packed with deep dives on AI, innovative insights, and hands-on framework analyses, featuring some of the most forward-looking experts in India’s tech ecosystem.

DevSparks at a glance: Agentic AI and RAG

A key highlight for developers is the session on building agentic systems with Google Cloud, where Madhu Shekar, Customer CTO, Google Cloud, will introduce the open-source Agent Development Kit (ADK) and Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol to simplify multi-agent architectures.

Another standout session will focus on powering the next generation of AI applications with Redis, featuring Kanika Gupta, Solutions Architect, Redis.

Gupta will walk through how Redis serves as a vector database for RAG applications, enabling developer-ready frameworks for conversational AI, recommendations, and real-time analytics.

AI in code, across workflows

With over 500 developers expected to gather under one roof at the event, Raja SP, Head of Developer Acceleration, AWS, will lay out a structured AI-first workflow that spans planning, coding, testing, and deployment.

The potential? Up to 20x productivity gains in shipping production-grade software through AI augmentation.

The next session devs can’t afford to miss is with NVIDIA, featuring Jigar Halani, Director - Solution Architect and Engineering, NVIDIA.

Halani will showcase GenAI SDKs and workflows, including the NeMo framework, and walk through building robust pipelines from data to inference, and highlight guardrails and optimised RAG services.

Hiring trends and enterprise innovation

The dev job market is in flux, especially with AI. Highlighting the latest hiring and talent trends developers need to know, Dhanraj G, Co-founder and CTO, Quickhyre AI, will decode changing hiring patterns across startups, enterprises, and GCCs.

He will guide devs on how to upskill and stay ahead as AI reshapes the talent market.

Next, devs will take a deep dive inside India’s tech powerhouses; they will learn how GCC breakthroughs in data and security are redefining architecture, data workflows, and security at scale.

This session features a panel with tech leaders from Carelon, Samsung R&D, Verizon India, and Providence India. Don’t miss this!

Another important session for devs is on how GCC innovation is unlocking new opportunities for tech talent, featuring GCC site leaders from Deutsche Börse India, ArcelorMittal Global Business & Technologies, FedEx, and ANSR.

Whether you're here to build with AI, collaborate, or build the next chapter in your tech career, DevSparks Hyderabad 2025 has something for every developer.

