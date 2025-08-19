DevSparks Hyderabad 2025: Here's what's happening at India’s go-to developer-first AI summit

DevSparks 2025 is back in Hyderabad on August 23 at Le Meridien, bringing a sharp focus on the future of software development in the AI era.

This edition of YourStory's flagship developer summit will dive into some of the most pressing and exciting topics for developers today, from agentic AI and generative models to GCC-led breakthroughs in data and security.

You can sign up now for a day of live demos, hands-on frameworks, and real-world case studies, all delivered by leading technologists shaping the tools developers will use tomorrow.

Here’s everything on the cards at DevSparks Hyderabad 2025:

Building next-gen AI applications and agentic systems

Generative AI is moving beyond single-task models to agentic architectures, where systems of agents collaborate across domains.

In a highlight session, Madhu Shekar, Customer CTO at Google Cloud, will introduce the open-source Agent Development Kit (ADK) and Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol, simplifying the creation of multi-agent systems.

Attendees will learn how to build agents for customer service, analytics, and code generation, deploy them in Agentspace, and integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows using Vertex AI Agent Builder.

In another tech deep dive, Kanika Gupta, Solutions Architect at Redis, will showcase how Redis is evolving as a vector database for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications.

Expect to see architectural patterns that enable conversational AI, recommendation engines, and real-time analytics platforms at production scale.

AI shaping the future of software development

How do you embed AI into every stage of software engineering? Raja SP, Head of Developer Acceleration at AWS, will outline a structured approach that spans planning, coding, testing, and deployment.

Using real-world examples and live demos, this talk will highlight how AI-first teams are seeing up to 20x productivity gains in shipping production-ready code.

Following this, Jigar Halani, Director - Solution Architect and Engineering at NVIDIA, will walk through SDKs, workflows, and the NeMo framework for model fine-tuning, guardrail implementation, and inference optimisation.

The session promises to give developers practical blueprints for building GenAI solutions that balance performance and cost.

Major trends in innovation, tech, hiring

The AI boom is reshaping the developer talent market. In a hiring-focused talk, Dhanraj G, Co-founder and CTO of Quickhyre AI, will unpack the latest hiring trends across enterprises, GCCs, and startups.

For developers, this is a chance to understand how the market is evolving and how to future-proof skills in the AI era.

In a session centred around GCCs, leaders from Hyderabad's top Global Capability Centres will share how their teams are building cutting-edge data and security solutions, the tools shaping modern workflows, and how Indian centres are influencing global technology roadmaps.

This panel comprises Pawan Sachdeva, Senior Managing Director and Head of Technology, Carelon Global Solutions; Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate VP and Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore (SRI-B); Sireesh Mutharaju, Associate Vice President - Software Development, Verizon India; and Anita Alexander, VP - Engineering (Healthcare Intelligence), Providence India.

Why developers can’t miss DevSparks Hyderabad

DevSparks' larger goal is to build a nationwide movement aimed at reaching 1 million developers across India through summits, hands-on upskilling programmes, recruitment drives, and community-driven initiatives.

With Hyderabad’s developer community rapidly expanding alongside the city’s startup and GCC ecosystem, this edition of DevSparks will serve as both a learning platform and a networking hub for anyone building the next generation of software.

Hurry up, just days to go for DevSparks Hyderabad 2025.