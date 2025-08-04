Spacetech company ﻿Dhruva Space﻿is preparing to launch its first commercial mission, LEAP-1, on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket in the third quarter of 2025, marking a key step in the startup’s journey.

The LEAP-1 mission is based on Dhruva Space’s indigenously developed P-30 satellite platform, designed to be modular and adaptable to a range of payloads. It follows the in-orbit validation of the platform during the LEAP-TD mission, launched on ISRO’s PSLV-C58 POEM-3 in January 2024.

LEAP-1 will host two distinct payloads: Akula Tech’s Nexus-01 mission, featuring an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) module, and Esper Satellites’ OTR-2 mission, which includes a hyperspectral imager for detailed Earth observation.

Akula Tech’s AI module introduces advanced on-orbit processing, enabling the satellite to handle data directly and retrain AI/ML models using information gathered in space, offering quicker responses for time-critical tasks.

Meanwhile, Esper Satellites’ hyperspectral imager is aimed at improving remote sensing capabilities by capturing high-resolution, spectrally rich Earth observation data, which can be accessed via the company’s EarthTones API.

Dhruva Space LEAP-1. | Image: Dhruva Space

As part of the mission, Dhruva Space will offer Ground Station-as-a-Service (GSaaS) and deploy its proprietary Integrated Space Operations & Command Suite (ISOCS) to support real-time mission control and efficient payload data downlink.

“We are confident this multilateral, collaborative approach drives innovation, brings down costs, and invests in commercial capabilities to grow the business opportunities that can serve other customers and further foster a global Space economy,” said Sanjay Nekkanti, Co-founder and CEO, Dhruva Space.

He added, “….we see this mission symbolic of India’s status as a fast-growing Space program. We are also happy to share that our LEAP series of hosted payload missions continues to thrive, and we are observing traction from private Space players in India, Italy, France, and more.”

Founded in 2012 by Sanjay Nekkanti, Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, Abhay Egoor, and Krishna Teja Penamakuru, Dhruva Space is a full-service space engineering company involved in the space, launch, and ground segments, supporting both civilian and defence clients globally.

The Hyderabad-based company provides satellites, earth stations, and launch services either as an integrated package or as standalone technology solutions to support space-based applications on Earth and in orbit.