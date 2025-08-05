At a time when entry into India’s prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) is more competitive than ever, Doon Defence Dreamers (Dreamers Edu Hub), a leading name in NDA coaching and SSB interview preparation in Dehradun, is giving wings to the dreams of thousands of young defence aspirants across the country.

This July, the academy achieved a record-breaking 35 selections in the NDA 155 SSB interviews, a milestone that establishes it as the best defence training institute in Dehradun and a national beacon for defence coaching excellence.

Turning dreams into reality

The success of Dreamers isn’t limited to numbers; it reflects powerful stories of young individuals from diverse backgrounds who have turned their defence aspirations into careers.

Prominent selections this season include:

Anurag Pandey (11 SSB Allahabad)

(11 SSB Allahabad) Kamal Singh (AIR-18, 11 SSB Allahabad)

(AIR-18, 11 SSB Allahabad) Himanshu Gunawat (12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun)

(12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun) Ayush (32 SSB Jalandhar)

(32 SSB Jalandhar) Sukhpreet (34 SSB Allahabad)

(34 SSB Allahabad) Kasak Mehra (33 SSB Bhopal)

This wide representation of successful cadets from major SSB centres highlights Dreamers’ pan-India impact in NDA CDS coaching and SSB preparation.

This year’s standout achievement is the inspiring success of six exceptional girl cadets – Kasak Mehra, Bhawna, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, and Megha Malvi – who have broken barriers in the traditionally male-dominated defence sector. As Parmeet Kaur shares, “Dreamers gave me the wings to believe in myself.”

Mentorship that transforms aspirants into leaders

Behind this success lies the guidance of a seasoned faculty of defence veterans who bring real-world experience and SSB selection board expertise into the classroom. Esteemed mentors including Colonel Barakoty, Group Captain Ambu Ahluwalia, and other former armed forces officers, who play a pivotal role in grooming cadets by instilling essential officer-like qualities (OLQs) such as leadership, endurance, and decision-making.

Founder Hariom Chaudhary emphasizes, “Our goal is not just to produce exam passers but to nurture dedicated defenders of the nation through disciplined, focused, and skilled mentoring.” Co-founder Ankita Taneja adds, “We prepare our students beyond exams, equipping them with the conviction to face the nation’s toughest challenges with honour.”

Academic rigor meets defence discipline

Doon Defence Dreamers offers a robust blend of academics with intensive defence career preparation, making it one of the most reputable defence coaching institutes in India. Its 360-degree training modules include:

Foundation courses (Class 6–12): A two-year residential program that integrates school academics with personality development and foundational military training, ideal for aspirants targeting NDA, RIMC, and Sainik Schools.

NDA/CDSE/OTA-focused programs: Designed for 12th pass-outs or college students, these six to 12-month modules cover written NDA exam strategies, SSB dynamics, group task mastery, and mock interviews.

Specialised wings: Customized tracks for aspirants of the Air Force (Group X/Y), Navy, AFCAT, ACC, Merchant Navy, Military Nursing Services (MNS), and Territorial Army, with dedicated mentor support.

SSB interview intensives: Intensive one-month bootcamps aimed at strengthening officer-like qualities through leadership tasks, obstacle courses, and psychometric exercises, guided by serving and retired armed forces personnel.

Alongside targeted NDA CDS coaching, the curriculum features daily physical training (PT), psychometric testing, group discussions, situational reaction exercises, and complete mock interview boards to replicate real defence selection scenarios.

Shaping India’s future leaders

The rise of Dreamers Edu Hub corresponds with India’s broader vision to build a more robust, inclusive, and ethical armed forces. This academy serves as a vital launchpad, transforming ordinary boys and girls from every corner of India into the next generation of commissioned officers—lieutenants, flying officers, and naval officers leading the nation.

Every success story is a building block for India's security, resilience, and inclusive progress, fulfilling the dream of shaping leaders who blend discipline, integrity, and service.

