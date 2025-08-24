Dream Sports aims to foray into financial services segment

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports is testing a new app, Dream Money, to foray into the financial services sector, sources aware of the development said on Sunday.

Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has had to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games.

"Dream Money has been under pilot for the last few months. The platform has not been launched yet," a source aware of the development said.

As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from Rs 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from Rs 1,000.

The app has been published by a Dream Sports entity, Dreamsuite.

The website of DreamSuite shows that DreamSuite Finance will be launched soon to offer "seamless financial services".

While Dream Sports has closed its online money-based games, it continues to operate sports experience and travel platform Dream Set Go, sports event ticketing and merchandise platform FanCode, game development unit Dream Game Studios and non-profit organisation Dream Sports Foundation.

The government took a decisive step against real-money gaming, with the passing of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. The law imposes a blanket ban on all online games involving monetary stakes, effectively dismantling an industry that has grown rapidly over the past decade on the back of fantasy sports, rummy, poker, and trading platforms.

The bill ends the long-running debate over “games of skill” versus “games of chance,” declaring that any game involving deposits or financial rewards will be illegal. Its provisions extend to offshore platforms accessible in India, granting the government powers to pursue foreign operators. To choke financial flows, the law prohibits banks, NBFCs, wallets, UPI providers, and payment gateways from processing related transactions. It also bars advertising and endorsements, including those by celebrities and influencers.