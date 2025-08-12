Early-stage VC firm Atomic Capital raises Rs 400 Cr for maiden fund

Mumbai-based Atomic Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm founded by Apoorv Gautam, has announced the final close of its debut fund at Rs 400 crore.

Launched in 2024, the fund had marked its first close at Rs 155 crore last year.

The firm plans to back consumer tech and consumer enabler startups across categories such as F&B, nutraceuticals, personal care and beauty, jewellery, apparel and footwear, pet care, travel and accessories, electronics accessories, home furnishing, logistics, financial services, ecommerce SaaS, omnichannel infrastructure, and manufacturing, it said in a statement.

“Our focus is on capital-efficient businesses addressing large and expanding markets. Additionally, our investment decisions are driven by a strong rapport with the founding team, clear revenue momentum, and disciplined capital efficiency. We are firm believers in sustainable, capital-efficient growth—it’s the cornerstone of building enduring businesses,” said Atomic Capital Founder Apoorv Gautam on the close of its maiden fund.

Atomic Capital Apoorv Gautam

Atomic Capital plans to invest in 10-12 startups with average cheque size in the range of Rs 10-30 crore. It would look at investing in companies at the pre-series A to Series funding stages.

Over the past 12 months, it has invested Rs 50 crore across four startups--ConsciousChemist, Doodhvale Farms, Rio Beverages, and Anny.

“Over the next 2–3 years, we plan to deploy both initial and follow-on capital, aligned with our overall fund timeline of eight years. We are currently evaluating over 20 companies and have already issued a term sheet for our fifth investment,” Gautam said.

Gautam has over 18 years of experience in investing, consulting, and strategic leadership. He has worked at companies like Rivigo, McKinsey and Bain.

Atomic Capital said it works with the portfolio companies with a hands-on approach. Besides capital infusion, it also provides support to its portfolio companies in senior level talent hiring, opening access for strategic partnerships, helps in GTM initiatives and structuring finances etc.