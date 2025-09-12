Why Everyone SEEMS To Have More Money Than You

Do you ever feel like everyone else is sprinting ahead in life flashing designer bags, upgrading apartments, vacationing in Europe while you’re still budgeting for rent and dal-chawal?

You’re not imagining things. You’re also not alone.

This feeling has a name in 2025: money dysmorphia a distorted perception of our own financial situation, fueled by comparison, social media, and shifting benchmarks. According to a Verywell Mind report, people across all income levels even those earning six figures say they “feel broke.”

So why does it always seem like others are doing better? Let’s unpack the seven major reasons this illusion exists and what it really means for your self-worth.

1. The Instagram Effect: Judging a Book by Its Cover

Humans are wired to judge by appearances, but money is tricky. That colleague driving a BMW might have the same salary as you but with a very different financial reality.

Case study: Two people both spend about $600 a month on cars. One buys a Toyota Corolla outright and aims for long-term savings. The other leases a BMW on a three-year deal, with higher insurance and hidden upfront costs. On paper, it looks the same but one is building ownership, while the other is renting status.

Bottom line: What you see on the surface doesn’t equal wealth. Often, it equals debt dressed up in leather seats.

2. Invisible Spending Habits

Here’s a fun thought experiment:

You save, invest, and spend on experiences (travel, concerts, memories).

Your friend splurges on designer bags, hair appointments, and shiny accessories.

Who’s richer? Hard to say, because wealth isn’t just “stuff.” It’s peace of mind + experiences + security.

Spending habits are invisible unless they’re flashy. No one can “see” your investment account quietly compounding at 12% annually but they can see a Gucci belt on Instagram.

This is why comparisons are always skewed. You might be winning silently while others are spending loudly.

3. The Silent Rich: People With Real Money Don’t Flaunt It

If social media has you convinced wealth = yachts and watches, reality says otherwise.

A nine-figure entrepreneur can walk into lunch wearing shorts and a polo, looking like an average uncle.

Research shows true wealth often hides in humility. Meanwhile, many luxury goods on feeds are financed through EMIs and credit cards.

4. Upward Comparison: The Trap of Looking Only Above

Ever notice how we rarely compare ourselves to those with less? That’s because aspiration always points upward.

Studies show upward comparison drives envy and anxiety, while downward comparison provides perspective and gratitude.

Job titles add fuel to the fire: A VP at one company might be equivalent to a Senior Manager at another. Startups even hand out inflated titles to retain talent.

So when you compare your “Manager” title to a friend’s “Director” post on LinkedIn, you might be falling for title inflation, not true progress.

Mindshift: Instead of comparing up, ask: Am I growing in skills, happiness, and stability? That’s worth more than LinkedIn applause.

5. Unrealistic Timelines: Expecting Too Much Too Soon

Thanks to Reddit’s WallStreetBets and TikTok “get-rich” influencers, it feels like everyone is making millions overnight.

Viral stories of traders turning $80K into $1.1M in a week trend online but you never see the 99.9% who lose everything.

Financial “highlight reels” can make your steady career growth look boring by comparison, even though it’s the real path to sustainable wealth.

Reality check: There is no shortcut. Compound growth whether in money, career, or self-worth beats risky moonshots.

6. The Grass-Is-Greener Syndrome

We assume people “have it easy.” But every paycheck comes with unseen tradeoffs.

That oil rig worker earning lakhs monthly? He risks his health and spends months away from family.

That investment banker with a luxury flat? They may work 100-hour weeks, sacrificing health and relationships.

Behind every glamorous story may be exhaustion, stress, or sacrifices you wouldn’t want to make. Comparing without context is comparing apples to Ferraris.

7. The Silent Advantage: Family Wealth

Sometimes, the difference isn’t effort, it’s a head start.

A friend in a luxury apartment may not be earning more they may simply have parents helping with rent.

An entrepreneur scaling fast may rely on inherited assets or property.

This is the “silent cost” of generational wealth. It doesn’t make their achievements invalid, but it does mean the playing field isn’t equal. Comparing your grind to their inherited boost will only damage your self-worth.

The Psychology Behind It All: Why You Feel Broke Even If You’re Not

This isn’t just about math, it’s about mindset.

Money Dysmorphia (2025 buzzword): People feel poor despite having stability, due to distorted comparison.

A 2025 Schwab survey shows people now believe they need $839K net worth to feel comfortable and $2.3M to feel wealthy. Yet, 72% of U.S. adults say they’re “doing okay” or “comfortable.” The math doesn’t add up but the emotions do.

So, What Do You Do About It?

Here are four mindset shifts to escape the illusion trap: