FanCode to wind down ecommerce vertical, to focus on core content segment

Sports streaming platform FanCode said the company made a strategic decision in June to wind down its ecommerce platform FanCode Shop to focus on its core content offerings.

The website sold authentic sports merchandise like jerseys and collectables from various teams and brands.

The Economic Times was the first to report on this matter.

According to the company, the website will continue to run till October and will fulfil all orders placed on the site during that time.

“At FanCode, we’ve always taken pride in building for sports fans. In June, we made the strategic decision to wind down the merchandise business and redirect resources and all our energies towards our core content product. This will help us focus on what’s growing fastest and delivering the most value to our users,” a spokesperson for FanCode said in a statement.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy sports platform Dream11, was launched in 2019. Today, the platform boasts over 15 crore users and owns broadcast rights for Formula 1 in India as well as a five-year deal for the exclusive broadcast rights for LaLiga EA Sports and LaLiga Hypermotion.

FanCode Shop was launched a year later as the merchandising store for FanCode with the official merchandise for six Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, according to reports.

Notably, in 2023, Dream11 replaced edtech firm BYJU'S to become the official lead sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team for a three-year term. However, the company had to pull out of this partnership after the Indian government enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The new Act bans real money gaming and the advertising or promotion of these gaming platforms. This has directly impacted Dream11’s core offerings, resulting in a loss of about 95% of the group’s revenue, the firm had said in a separate statement post the Act taking effect.