FIEO inks pact with Amazon to boost ecommerce exports

Apex exporters body FIEO on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with leading e-retailer Amazon to increase awareness among domestic companies about huge export opportunities through the ecommerce medium.

This partnership aims to establish a dedicated ecommerce export task force to collaboratively shape policy frameworks, enable infrastructure support, and increase awareness of ecommerce export opportunities among Indian businesses, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said.

Amazon and FIEO will jointly conduct workshops and training sessions focused on high-potential categories such as home décor, health and personal care, apparel, toys, packaged foods, and handicrafts. The initiative specifically aims to build the capacities of small-scale producers, artisans, and manufacturers, helping them expand internationally via digital platforms.

With India’s current ecommerce exports at just $2 billion—compared to China’s $350 billion—the partnership aligns with the government’s broader goal of reaching $200–300 billion in e-commerce exports by 2030.

Amazon has already enabled over $13 billion in Indian exports and now aims for $80 billion in cumulative exports by the end of the decade. The task force will also include consultations with key regulators such as DGFT, RBI, and CBIC to foster a more enabling regulatory environment. For Indian MSMEs, especially those in Tier II and III cities, the collaboration offers critical support in onboarding, compliance, logistics, and marketing, ultimately positioning them to compete globally through tech-driven, cost-efficient trade models.

"By partnering with Amazon, we aim to build the capacities of small businesses, including artisans, weavers, and manufacturers, and help them leverage e-commerce for international expansion," it said in a statement.