First made in India semiconductor chip to come to market by 2025-end: PM Modi

The first made-in-India semiconductor chip will be launched in the market by the end of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said that six semiconductor units are already on the ground and four new units have been given the green signal.

"By the end of this year, made in India, made by the people of India, made in India chips will come to the market," Modi said.

PM Modi described the 21st century as a technology-driven century, stressing that countries at the forefront of technology will enjoy greater success.

He connected India’s semiconductor push to its broader goal of achieving energy self-reliance, highlighting government efforts in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear power to expand the nation's clean energy capacity.

India, he noted, has already reached a 50% share of clean energy, five years ahead of its original 2030 target.

He added that in the past 11 years, solar energy capacity has increased 30-fold.

In addition to technology and energy, PM Modi announced a new youth employment scheme with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, aimed at creating jobs for young professionals.