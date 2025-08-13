Brainbees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, saw its topline marginally shrink on a sequential basis as the company significantly reduced its losses from the previous quarter.

The Pune-headquartered multi-channel retailer posted a 12.7% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 1,862 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 1,652 crore in the same period last year. However, the topline saw a decline sequentially, as it clocked Rs 1,930 crore in the previous quarter ended March 2025.

BrainBees owns and operates kids and mother care brands FirstCry and BabyHug, as well as the house of brands GlobalBees Brands. Its bottomline improved on a quarterly basis, with losses attributable to shareholders narrowing from Rs 75 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 to Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. On a consolidated basis, its losses improved by 12% from Rs 75.6 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, according to filings made with the NSE.

While the omnichannel retailer's bottomline has improved, it still clocked higher expenses associated with inventory costs and raw materials. Its total expenses increased by 14% from last year to Rs 1,829 crore during the quarter. On a sequential basis, the expenses decreased, attributed to the purchase of stock-in-trade.

Also Read FirstCry subsidiary GlobalBees faces Rs 64.9 Cr insolvency plea

GlobalBees operates on a Thrasio-style model focused on acquiring and scaling smaller ecommerce brands, with Brainbees holding a 50.73% stake. The company announced additional investment of Rs 19.96 crore in the unit over the period of two months.

GlobalBees reported a 31% increase in revenue to Rs 426.4 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 324.4 crore last year. The segment marginally widened its losses to Rs 20.8 crore during the quarter from Rs 19.6 crore last year, however, its bottomline improved on a sequential basis from Rs 23.4 crore in the March quarter.