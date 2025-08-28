Ecommerce major Flipkart is significantly expanding its supply chain infrastructure across India in preparation for its annual festive sale, The Big Billion Days.

The company has added new fulfilment centres (FCs) and last-mile hubs in key locations, including Varanasi, Patna, Manesar, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Agra, and Agartala. With this expansion, Flipkart’s supply chain footprint now covers 35 lakh square feet across the country and serves more than 21,000 pincodes.

The new centres include a 2 lakh sq ft facility in Varanasi, generating about 3,600 direct and indirect jobs, and a 4.5 lakh sq ft facility in Patna, which serves over 1,000 pincodes and has created more than 1,100 jobs, the company has stated. Flipkart has also operationalised a regional distribution centre in Manesar, spread over 140 acres, expected to create over 10,000 jobs and cater to a wide range of products.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce at Flipkart, said the expansion was aimed at combining “the scale of large fulfilment centres with the agility of hyperlocal hubs,” while also supporting job creation.

In an interaction with YourStory, Badri stated that in metros, last-mile delivery partners have been in short supply due to intense competition. Flipkart is mitigating this issue by providing competitive pay and other perks.

In the Northeast, Flipkart has launched its first grocery fulfilment centre in Agartala, with a daily dispatch capacity of 5,000 orders. Beyond these, new facilities have gone live in Guwahati, Singur, and Saidham, strengthening last-mile delivery. Overall, Flipkart now operates over 100 fulfilment centres across India.

The expansion is also linked to employment generation, with Flipkart announcing more than 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs in warehousing, logistics, and delivery. The company said it is prioritising inclusivity in hiring, focusing on women, persons with disabilities, and first-time workers.

Flipkart is also scaling up its quick commerce operations with around 400 new micro-fulfilment centres and dark stores across 19 cities. According to the company, this infrastructure supports “Flipkart Minutes,” its fast-delivery service, which has seen order volumes double every 45 days since its launch.

In addition, Ekart, Flipkart’s logistics arm, has launched health camps under its Suraksha wellness programme, offering medical screenings for more than 6,000 warehouse associates across 21 facilities.

With these measures, Flipkart said it is looking to enhance delivery speed and reliability for customers during the festive season, while contributing to regional employment and strengthening its quick commerce network.