Weaver Services, a technology-first housing finance platform, has secured $170 million in a landmark funding round led by Lightspeed and Premji Invest, with participation from Gaja Capital. The investment is subject to regulatory approvals, said a statement by the company.

The new capital will be deployed towards asset acquisitions, technology development, and expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities, where housing demand remains underserved.

Founded by Satrajit Bhattacharya (Founder and Vice Chairman, ex-HDFC veteran) and Anil Kothuri (MD & CEO, former FedFina, Edelweiss, and Citi), Weaver is building a next-generation platform that leverages AI-driven workflows and alternative data models to serve India’s vast underserved housing finance market—particularly self-employed and informal segment borrowers.

“We aim to make housing finance more accessible by leveraging technology and placing customers at the centre of our focus, thereby bringing in a new paradigm in the space,” said Satrajit Bhattacharya, Founder and Vice Chairman, Weaver Services.

“There is a clear opportunity to use technology mindfully to offer home loans to the informal segment, while achieving better customer selection, superior risk management, and enhanced productivity,” added Anil Kothuri, MD and CEO.

The Mumbai-based company recently acquired Capital India Housing Finance as its anchor asset and is evaluating additional acquisitions to accelerate scale.

Lightspeed, which manages over $30 billion in AUM, and Premji Invest, the investment arm of Azim Premji’s endowment, said Weaver’s differentiated approach could reshape India’s housing finance market.

“India's housing finance market remains under-penetrated, and Weaver’s AI-driven, tech-first approach positions it to democratize home ownership for millions. We are excited to partner with Satra, Anil, and the exceptional team to reimagine the housing finance landscape,” said Anuvrat Jain, Principal - Growth Investments, Lightspeed.

“The acquisition of Capital India Housing Finance marks an important first step. We see a significant opportunity to back platforms like Weaver that combine technology and scalability to drive inclusive mortgage solutions,” said Saravanan Nattanmai, Partner, Premji Invest.

Gopal Jain, Managing Partner, Gaja Capital, added, “Weaver is addressing a deep-rooted gap in India’s housing finance ecosystem with a tech-led, customer-first approach. Their sharp focus on the self-employed segment, combined with disciplined execution, positions them well for the next phase of inclusive growth.”