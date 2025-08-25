WizCommerce raises $8M in Series A funding led by Peak XV

AI-powered sales and ecommerce platform for wholesale distributors, WizCommerce, on Monday raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India).

The round also saw participation from all four of the company’s existing investors including Z47, Blume Ventures, and Alpha Wave Global.

WizCommerce intends to use the newly-raised funds to double down on the company’s products and go-to-market operations. On the go-to-market front, the firm is looking to hire more talents for its teams in the US and India, the company’s co-founder and CEO Div Makkar told YourStory.

The company has India-based teams operating out of Bengaluru and Gurugram as well as about 10 to 15 people working out of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. However, all of the company’s sales is done in the US and it does not have an immediate plan to set up operations in India. “We’re are not really targeting India as a geography for sales,” Makkar added.

Today, the company sees 95% of its revenue coming in from its US operations.

WizCommerce is also expected to use a portion of the funds to double down on its product, specifically artificial intelligence. “The plan is to launch AI employees by Q1 next year for these wholesalers and sort of improve the current services as well,” Makkar said.

The funding comes at a time when tariffs, freight costs, and operational inefficiencies are compressing margins across the industry. According to a statement, the firm is looking to give distributors a path to profitable growth by centering AI and turning complex processes into fast, intelligent workflows.

Currently the company’s products are used by 700 sales representatives and over 300,000 buyers across categories like home decor, furniture, lighting, gift and general merchandise. It currently works with leading distributors including Avandium Trading, Turkana Foods, and Arteriors Homes, amongst others.

“Distribution is still largely run on legacy systems. WizCommerce is addressing that gap with an AI‑first product built for the industry’s day‑to‑day needs. Their early traction shows they’re well‑placed to lead the shift,” said Rishen Kapoor, VP at Peak XV Partners.