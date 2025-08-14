Beyond dashboards: How Genloop is enabling organizations to talk to their data

Imagine this: It’s Monday morning. Your CEO walks in and asks, “Why did customer retention drop 15% despite a 30% increase in support staff?”

What sounds like a simple question sets off a multi-day investigation. Data teams scramble to extract metrics across dashboards, correlate support tickets with churn trends, and trace hiring timelines. Hours are spent, productivity lost, and decisions delayed.

This happens across enterprises every day. Despite advanced data infrastructure, we remain stuck in workflows designed for a pre-AI world. In a typical 500-person mid-sized enterprise, this leads to over 120,000 wasted hours annually—translating to $6 million in productivity losses and many more in missed opportunities.

Genloop, part of Netapp Excellerator’s 14th Cohort, is enabling enterprises to adopt a new kind of BI: where business users get reliable, contextual insights from their structured data in natural language, within seconds.

The dashboard dilemma meets the AI Promise

Most organizations still rely on BI tools like Tableau and Power BI. These work well for static dashboards but struggle when users need flexible, investigative insights like “Why did North zone sales decline last quarter?”

What follows is a familiar pain: wading through outdated dashboards or filing new report requests that rarely get reused. Valuable insights remain locked behind technical complexity, and business users are forced to depend on data teams for even routine questions.

Many analytics tools have tried integrating generic LLMs like GPT-4 or Claude to simplify this, but that approach quickly runs into roadblocks like these:

Accuracy ceiling : Off-the-shelf LLMs only achieve 50–60% accuracy on enterprise questions—unacceptable when decisions have million-dollar stakes.

: Off-the-shelf LLMs only achieve 50–60% accuracy on enterprise questions—unacceptable when decisions have million-dollar stakes. Contextual blindness : These models lack company-specific understanding—so onboarding takes months to build a working semantic model.

: These models lack company-specific understanding—so onboarding takes months to build a working semantic model. Shallow insights: Generic systems can answer only surface-level queries, missing the depth needed for real decisions.

Genloop’s breakthrough: Reliable personalized BI

The core issue isn’t with AI—it’s the lack of personalization.

Genloop solves this with personalized large language models (LLMs) trained on your business logic, data patterns, and terminology. Instead of retrofitting a general model, Genloop builds a semantic engine that understands your world.

When your CEO says “customer segments,” Genloop understands your internal segmentation rules, not a textbook definition. This business-grounded context drives accuracy from day one—and only improves with usage.

Genloop’s 3 core pillars

Faster onboarding : Plug into your BI stack and existing reports to start delivering insights from day one.

: Plug into your BI stack and existing reports to start delivering insights from day one. 100% reliability : Domain-specific LLMs trained on your semantics deliver precise, reliable answers—validated at every step.

: Domain-specific LLMs trained on your semantics deliver precise, reliable answers—validated at every step. Continuous learning: The system learns from every interaction, like a data analyst that gets smarter with each question.

From dashboards to dialogue: The real BI revolution

We’re at an inflection point. Enterprises that embed context-aware AI into their workflows will accelerate decisions, surface insights earlier, and empower every team to act on data.

This transformation is already underway. As part of the NetApp Excellerator, Genloop is partnering with NetApp to turn buried enterprise data into real-time strategic insight. NetApp provides the foundation—breaking down data silos, unifying enterprise data estates, and delivering the high-performance infrastructure modern AI demands. Building on this, Genloop adds the intelligence layer: personalized LLMs that understand your business logic and surface answers from your data in natural language.

Suddenly, questions like “Why did churn rise despite better support?” are answered in minutes—not days.

And that Monday morning CEO? They leave with clarity—not a follow-up ticket.