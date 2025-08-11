India’s pursuit of better health is getting a pharmaceutical upgrade. Searches for GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Zepbound, Tirzepatide, and Mounjaro surged triple digits in 2024, reflecting what research firm Kantar calls the “mainstream adoption” of medical-grade weight-loss solutions. Zepbound alone saw a staggering 943% spike, making it one of the fastest-rising health terms in the country.

The figures come from Kantar’s Health and Wellness in India report, based on Google search trends from November 2023 to October 2024. The data covers more than 110 health-related topics and shows a wellness market shifting from home remedies and generic diet plans to science-backed, results-oriented regimes.

Weight-loss drugs are just one indicator of the change. Across 26.6 million goal-driven wellness searches last year, up 39% from 2023, Indians sought information on nutrient supplements, sleep optimisation, hormone tracking, and gut health. Vitamin B12, linked to energy and immunity, drew 2.7 million searches, with a 54% rise in queries for B12-rich foods. Skincare, too, is turning functional, with “sensitive skin” searches up 30%.

The clinical mindset is spilling into other categories. “Cortisol,” a stress hormone, registered a 59% increase in searches, while melatonin, used for sleep regulation, attracted 4.5 million searches, growing 27% year-on-year.

Women’s health searches are climbing sharply, with “follicular phase mood” queries up 357% and “luteal phase symptoms” nearly doubling. Gut health remains a recurring concern, with bloating and acidity among the most searched digestive discomforts.

While modern medicine is gaining ground, traditional systems are hardly fading. Searches for Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and detox teas are also rising, suggesting that consumers are mixing plant-based remedies with lab-tested interventions.

“The health and wellness landscape in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation,” said Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer for Kantar’s South Asia Insights Division. “Brands that can effectively address these evolving needs will be well-positioned to lead in this dynamic market.”

India’s wellness economy, estimated at $24 billion, is entering a new phase where prescription drugs share the stage with herbal tonics, and where the journey from gut health to glowing skin often begins with a search bar.