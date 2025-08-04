HealthQuad appoints Namit Chugh as Director

HealthQuad, the healthcare-focused venture capital arm of private equity firm Quadria Capital, has appointed Namit Chugh as Director as it sharpens its focus on tech-enabled healthcare models and deep-tech startups across India.

Chugh, a seasoned investor with over 15 years of experience in healthtech, joins from W Health Ventures, where he was a Principal and part of the founding team. His appointment comes at a time when HealthQuad is actively deploying capital from its third fund, which is targeting a raise of up to $200 million, with an additional $100 million greenshoe option.

At W Health, Chugh led investments in AI-driven mental health platform Wysa, digital diabetes care firm BeatO, and parenting-content platform Mylo. He also helped conceptualise 2070 Health, the firm’s venture studio arm, which incubates early-stage, tech-enabled healthcare startups. Before that, Chugh worked at Lok Capital and consulting firms including Alvarez & Marsal and PwC, where he focused on healthcare strategy and transactions.

Chugh’s mandate at HealthQuad includes sourcing early-stage investments, expanding founder engagement, and shaping thematic strategies across deep-tech, AI, and digitally enabled healthcare. His cross-border experience, particularly across India–US healthcare corridors, is expected to complement the firm’s plans to scale up investment across biopharma, medtech, and digital health.

“We are excited to welcome Namit to the HealthQuad team,” said Dr. Amit Varma, Co-founder of HealthQuad. “His ability to identify and scale ventures with real-world healthcare impact aligns strongly with our mission.”

Co-founder Sunil Thakur added that Chugh’s “founder-first mindset” and experience with differentiated healthcare models would help HealthQuad focus more on backing category-defining ventures in India and beyond.

HealthQuad, founded in 2016, manages over $300 million in assets and has backed several high-growth healthcare companies across India through its earlier funds. Its parent, Quadria Capital, based in Singapore, manages over $4 billion in assets across Asia.