How Indian robotics startups are applying automation to real-world problems

Robotics in India is moving from concept to practice. What was once limited to labs and pilot projects is now beginning to find applications in everyday industry settings. A new wave of startups is moving beyond building ‘cool tech’ to solving sector-specific problems at scale —whether it’s improving precision and productivity on factory floors, assisting doctors and caregivers in healthcare, or tackling urban challenges like waste management and logistics.

This shift is being driven by affordable hardware, advances in AI and computer vision, and growing demand for automation in a cost-sensitive market like India. As a result, robotics is no longer seen as futuristic or niche—it’s becoming a practical enabler of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Here’s a look at five Indian robotics ventures that are reshaping automation across diverse sectors and use cases.

CynLr (Cybernetics Laboratory)

Founded in 2019, by Nikhil Ramaswamy and Gokul NA, Bengaluru-based CynLr is attempting to overcome the technological gap in industrial robotics by aiding robotic arms to see, understand, and operate any object in unstructured surroundings.

CynLr’s visual robot platform transforms machines into sentient robots with human-like visual intelligence, enabling them to comprehend, grasp, and manipulate objects in complex and unpredictable environments.

The startup has raised a total of $15.2 million in funding over two rounds. Its latest funding round was led by Speciale Invest, Athera, Pavestone, and Grow X Ventures.

Haber

Founded in 2017 by Vipin Raghavan, Arjunan PN, and Priya Venkat, Haber develops AI-driven robots that automate factory tasks such as sample collection and analysis. The company's technology has helped clients save over 50 billion litres of water and eliminate half a million tonnes of carbon emissions.

The Pune-based company has automated industrial processes for over 100 clients across India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company last raised $44 million in a Series C round in 2024, led by Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel.

iHub Robotics

iHub Robotics is an Ernakulam-based startup focused on developing humanoid robotics and AI-driven automation.

The company recently secured Rs 4.3 crore ($520,000) in pre-seed funding from US-based investors, which will support the establishment of what it says will be India’s largest humanoid robotics manufacturing facility in Kerala.

Its flagship product, Tara Gen-1, is described as one of the most advanced semi-humanoid robots in India, built for use in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, airports, and customer service. Equipped with AI-driven capabilities such as speech recognition, emotion detection, and real-time decision-making, the robot is designed to interact more naturally with people.

Beyond product development, iHub also runs the iHub School of Learning, with the goal of training 1 lakh students in deep-tech disciplines, including AI and robotics. The startup’s work drew attention earlier this year when it was chosen for NVIDIA’s Humanoid Robotics Program, giving it access to global expertise and advanced AI research.

Ethereal Machines

Founded in 2014 by Kaushik Mudda and Navin Jain, Ethereal Machines is a Bengaluru-based company specialising in precision engineering through advanced multi-axis CNC machines.

These in-house developed machines are designed to improve efficiency in large-scale manufacturing by reducing costs and speeding up production. Widely used across industries for their ability to mill complex parts from raw materials with high accuracy, Ethereal’s solutions are positioned to strengthen supply chain reliability within India’s manufacturing ecosystem.

The company claims its technology can cut production expenses by about 30% and shorten lead times by nearly 40%.

Invento Robotics

Founded in 2016 by Balaji Viswanathan, Mahalakshmi Radhakrushnan, and Bharath Kumar, Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics develops robotic solutions aimed at automating customer interaction across sectors such as banking, hospitality, and aviation.

The company is best known for Mitra, its humanoid robot that combines robotics and AI to enhance engagement and assist in sales.

During the pandemic, Invento expanded its portfolio with a semi-autonomous robot equipped with thermal imaging, facial recognition, and natural language processing to help screen individuals for COVID-19. The same system also supports hospitals and hotels by disinfecting spaces with UV technology.