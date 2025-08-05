TurboHire gets $6M in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures

TurboHire, an AI-powered recruitment automation platform for enterprises, has secured $6 million in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures.

Founded in 2019 by Deepak Agrawal, Rakesh Nayak, and Gaurav Kumar, TurboHire is built around agentic AI and integrated with major HR systems like SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, and Workday.

The platform aims to streamline the hiring process by improving speed, accuracy and decision-making, while reducing manual effort and time-to-hire. It addresses inefficiencies in enterprise recruitment by offering a more adaptive and data-driven approach to talent acquisition.

With this funding, the Hyderabad-based company plans to scale its global expansion, enhance its AI-driven recruitment platform, and build deeper integrations within the broader HR-tech ecosystem.

“TurboHire is not just solving a business problem—it’s redefining how enterprises approach talent acquisition in an AI-first world. Their ability to serve large, complex organisations with a configurable, outcome-oriented platform is impressive,” said Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures.

The platform is used by more than 120 enterprises, including Cipla, Tata Motors, PwC, Lenskart, and Britannia, as well as larger groups such as RPG Group, Motilal Oswal, and Ola (ANI Technologies).

“Enterprises are under intense pressure to transform, but traditional hiring systems are rigid, slow, and drain executive time. TurboHire brings together AI-powered automation, workflows, and data on one single enterprise-grade platform—with exceptional configurability and integrability,” Deepak Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of TurboHire, noted.

Before the latest $6 million round, TurboHire had raised $3.02 million across three earlier rounds. Its first funding came in September 2020, and the most recent was in August 2022, when it secured $2.02 million.

India’s HR tech sector is crowded with startups offering recruitment automation and HR management tools. Zappyhire and Zoho Recruit provide AI-driven features like resume parsing and automated interviews. Freshteam by Freshworks offers a user-friendly ATS with basic HRIS, suited for startups and mid-sized firms.

Other notable players include Naukri RMS, which taps into Naukri’s resume database; Keka HR, focused on HRMS and payroll for SMBs; and PyjamaHR, a free ATS for budget-conscious startups.

The HR-tech market in India is experiencing significant growth, with its value expected to more than double from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $2.3 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate of 7.88%.