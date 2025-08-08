AI-powered contract intelligence provider Icertis has promoted Chief Operating Officer (COO) Anand Subbaraman to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The company in a statement said the current CEO and Co-founder Samir Bodas will take on the role of Executive Chairman after leading the company for more than 15 years.

Founded by Bodas and Monish Darda in 2009, Icertis has made nearly $350 million in annual recurring revenue as of now. The firm counts more than one-third of Fortune 100 companies among its customers, and has partnerships with major cloud providers and system integrators.

“In the age of ‘AI everything’, where technology is transforming both companies and whole industries, Anand’s extensive experience in building amazing products, operational depth in delivering to customers at scale, and core values grounded in FORTE make him an ideal fit to take Icertis into the future,” said Samir Bodas, Executive Chairman of Icertis.

“Over the last 15 years, we have built category-defining products to help our customers derive exceptional value by transforming their end-to-end contracting–the foundation of all commerce. As I focus on my health, the time is right for Anand to step into the CEO role and take Icertis to the next level. I look forward to partnering closely with him as we continue to launch breakthrough innovations,” he added.

Subbaraman has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software, including leadership roles at Oracle, BrowserStack, and Finastra. As COO of Icertis, he oversaw the company’s core business lines, advanced its AI capabilities, and expanded strategic partnerships.

In his new role, he will focus on advancing the company’s goal to deliver trusted AI, and enable more enterprises worldwide to leverage contracts as strategic assets.

“Enterprise technology sits at a critical inflection point, and Icertis continues to deliver unique and differentiated contact intelligence through our vast data assets, contract-specific AI, agents and co-pilots, and our Contract Intelligence platform to create fast, measurable ROI for customers. I am honored to lead Icertis and our incredible team of Icertians to realise the company’s bold vision for the future of commerce – powered by contract intelligence,” said Anand.

Icertis’ Contract Intelligence platform is a unified solution that centralises and manages agreements, monitors their performance, and analyses contract terms. It enables enterprises to uncover opportunities to boost revenue, lower costs, and enhance negotiation outcomes, while ensuring that contractual obligations are fulfilled post-signature.