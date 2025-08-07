IIT Bombay’s Eureka! 2025, Asia’s biggest startup competition, returns

IIT Bombay’s flagship entrepreneurship competition, Eureka! 2025, is back for its 28th edition — and it promises to be its most expansive yet.

Organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of IIT Bombay, Asia’s largest student-run entrepreneurship organisation, the competition opens doors to a transformative five-month journey for early-stage founders, culminating at the prestigious E-Summit in December 2025.

With prizes worth Rs 2 crore, curated mentoring from over 300 startup experts, access to 50+ leading VC firms, and a chance to pitch at global platforms, Eureka! has emerged as the most coveted launchpad for India’s startup dreamers.

The deadline to apply is August 10, 2025.

Turning ideas into impact

Backed by global institutions such as UNESCO, Make in India, Startup India, and Digital India, Eureka! has been instrumental in nurturing grassroots innovation for nearly three decades. Designed specifically for startups in the ideation and MVP stages, the competition provides sector-specific guidance through one-on-one mentoring, immersive workshops, and access to leading incubators and investors.

Last year alone, Eureka! saw over 25,000 entries from across India and abroad, undergoing three rigorous rounds of evaluation and mentorship.

What’s new in 2025?

Themed across eight specialised tracks, Eureka! 2025 is supported by an extensive network of partners and sponsors. Key backers include Technosoft Engineering Solutions, WestBridge Capital, BPCL, FedEx, Voltas, and UoT India Foundation. Additional support comes from EarthON Foundation, Emil Pharma and Tattva by Somany Impressa Group.

Government partners range across Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, and nearly a dozen state startup missions, including T-Hub, iStart Rajasthan, Startup Karnataka, MSINS, We Hub, Startup Bihar, and others.

Opportunities at every step

The multi-round competition is structured to help founders develop robust business models:

Round 1: Founders attend on-stage mentoring sessions to build a foundational business model canvas.

Round 2: Shortlisted teams receive targeted workshops and mentoring on market fit, product building, and fundraising strategy.

Round 3 (Final): Finalists undergo a three-day accelerator programme, preparing to pitch at the E-Summit, to be held at IIT Bombay in December 2025.

In past editions, the mentor pool has included names like Kanchi Daiya (Indian Angel Network), Amit Jain (StartupBay), Piyush Surana (Tomorrow Capital), and Pradeep Rathi (3i Zone). Last year’s jury featured Rajesh Mane (9Unicorns), Reshma Jhaveri (Venture Catalysts), Rahul Baviskar (Swadeshi Handicrafts), and Douglas Peris (Hyper Accelerator).

Global reach and real outcomes

Winners of Eureka! stand to gain more than just cash. Incentives include tools and credits from platforms such as MSG91, Clevertap, GitHub, and Zendesk, along with direct investment opportunities from top VCs like 100X.VC, 3one4 Capital, Equirus Capital, TDK Ventures, IIMA Ventures, and Ankur Capital.

Moreover, Eureka! has also gone global. Startups from six GCC countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, now compete in a parallel track. Winners are flown to Dubai to pitch at the Eureka! GCC finals, unlocking a $100,000 prize pool and international investor attention.

Proven success stories

Eureka! alumni include high-growth startups like P-TAL, Sputnik Brain, Dehaat, BlisCare, Jeevan Lite, SPARC, MyWays, DocEye, Curomates, and AI-Genix. Several of these also showcased at the Indian Pavilion at Dubai EXPO 2020, where BlisCare, DocEye, Curomates, and AI-Genix secured spot funding from global investors.

Startups also gain access to elite incubators such as SINE IIT Bombay, NSRCEL IIM Bangalore, T-Hub, Razorpay Rize, FITT IIT Delhi, EvolveX, and iCreate, among others.

With India’s innovation ecosystem evolving rapidly, Eureka! 2025 continues to serve as a platform where student founders, first-time entrepreneurs, and early-stage startups can test their mettle. It offers everything they need to turn promising ideas into scalable ventures, from expert feedback and capital to exposure and credibility.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Asia’s biggest business model competition. Applications close on August 10, 2025.

Register now and join the next wave of India’s startup success stories.