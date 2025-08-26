India’s logistics sector is often described as one that must leapfrog into a fully automated, AI-driven future. While technology will play a central role in decarbonisation, one cannot assume that progress depends entirely on large-scale automation or expensive hardware.





The transition to low-emission logistics does not need to wait for a perfect technology stack. It can start with practical, proven interventions that reduce waste, improve efficiency, and prepare the ground for deeper transformation.





India’s logistics sector accounts for around 13.5% of national greenhouse gas emissions, with road freight as the dominant contributor. Trucks carry nearly 70% of freight and remain overwhelmingly diesel-powered. These emissions are compounded by operational inefficiencies: vehicles running empty after deliveries, long idle times at ports, and poor route optimisation across fragmented networks.





Globally, logistics accounts for roughly 7% of emissions, yet India’s share is disproportionately higher because of its heavy reliance on road transport and the absence of coordinated multimodal solutions. Waiting for complete electrification or full-scale automation is not an option when freight demand is projected to double by 2030.





The question is how to start cutting emissions now, without adding unsustainable costs to the system. In a country where 85% of trucks are owned by small fleet operators and infrastructure maturity varies by region, the fastest path to meaningful change lies in simpler, high-impact measures that can be deployed at scale today.

Simple shifts with measurable results

Several low-tech solutions can deliver immediate reductions in emissions while improving asset utilisation and cost efficiency.





First, container triangulation and backhaul matching can drastically reduce empty trips. A significant share of truck kilometres in India is run without cargo. Digital platforms that connect shippers, transporters, and ports can redirect underutilised capacity without requiring fleets to invest in new vehicles or advanced automation.





Second, route optimisation based on existing data can cut fuel use and travel time. Most small operators lack access to sophisticated transport management systems, but even basic digital mapping tools can lower emissions by reducing unnecessary detours and congestion-driven delays.





Third, incremental warehouse reforms, such as consolidating loads closer to railheads and ports, can encourage a modal shift towards rail and coastal shipping. Rail freight emits nearly 80% less carbon per tonne-kilometre than road transport. Aligning warehouse locations with multimodal nodes does not require futuristic technology, only coordinated planning.





These solutions are already being applied in parts of India’s freight ecosystem, often with quick returns and minimal disruption to existing operations.

Building an enabling ecosystem

For low-tech decarbonisation to scale, it needs institutional support. Policy must focus not only on long-term electrification targets but also on near-term efficiency levers. The National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti framework provide the foundation by mapping infrastructure gaps and integrating modes. What is missing is a parallel mechanism to promote efficiency-based emission reduction.





Small fleet operators need incentives for practices that save fuel, such as verified empty-mile reduction or participation in digital freight matching systems. Financial institutions can also play a role by linking green financing to measurable efficiency outcomes, not just the purchase of electric or hydrogen vehicles. This would widen access to climate-aligned capital for the unorganised majority of logistics players.

Private sector innovation at scale

Technology-driven platforms can enable these low-tech solutions without requiring fleets to overhaul their operating models. We have demonstrated how collaborative container movement and data-driven route planning can lower emissions while reducing logistics costs.





These approaches work because they do not depend on future infrastructure. They optimise what already exists: the trucks, the warehouses, the ports, and the rail corridors that are operational today. When such interventions are scaled across multiple operators and regions, they create system-wide impact without waiting for a fully automated future.

Why starting small matters

The global conversation around logistics decarbonisation often centres on breakthrough technologies, from autonomous vehicles to hydrogen-powered fleets. India will adopt these solutions over time. But waiting for them before acting risks locking in years of preventable emissions and higher operating costs. A low-tech, high-impact strategy is not a substitute for innovation; it is the bridge that gets us there faster.

Every container repositioned efficiently, every route planned better, and every empty trip avoided is a step towards both economic competitiveness and environmental responsibility. If India can embed this mindset into its logistics system today, the transition to deeper decarbonisation tomorrow will be smoother, faster, and far less costly. For a sector that underpins the country’s growth, that is an imperative.

