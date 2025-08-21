India’s GCC revolution: Why innovation hubs are betting on Tier II cities, ESG, flex workspaces

India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are quietly powering some of the world’s biggest enterprises but their story is rapidly changing. Once seen as cost-arbitrage engines, GCCs today are innovation hubs, ESG champions, and digital transformation drivers.

YourStory’s new report, Building Tomorrow’s GCCs, takes a closer look at this transformation through the lens of workspace enablers, industry practitioners, and enterprise leaders driving this momentum.

The report highlights how workspace players like IndiQube, Awfis, and WeWork India, among others, are central to the GCC growth story. Whether it’s enabling 90-day rollouts, ensuring ESG-certified campuses, or expanding into Tier II hubs like Coimbatore, Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar, the new workplace model is built for speed, scale, and sustainability.

What sets this report apart is the range of perspectives it brings together. Alongside workspace leaders such as Meghna Agarwal (IndiQube), Amit Ramani (Awfis), and WeWork India, the study features insights from senior leaders at Harman, Sabre, Sanofi, Signature IP, Inductus, and EY India, providing a 360-degree view of what enterprises expect from their GCCs in the coming decade.

The report also introduces the Inductus Eight-Pillar Framework, a refined model that evaluates GCCs not just as delivery arms, but as value creators and innovation catalysts. Covering everything from human capital density and automation-led agility to ESG integration and strategic governance, the framework offers a holistic lens on enterprise impact.

Beyond metros

Another key theme is that Tier II cities are gaining traction. With over 220 GCCs already operational outside the top metros, enterprises are diversifying their talent base while aligning with state policies, such as Tamil Nadu’s Startup Policy and Karnataka’s Data Center push.

These are just a few highlights.

The full report is packed with deep data, policy insights, and case studies that uncover how India’s GCCs are building for tomorrow.