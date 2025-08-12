India to launch first indigenous commercial Earth observation satellite constellation

India’s space sector is set for a major milestone, with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) selecting a private consortium to deliver the country’s first entirely indigenous commercial Earth observation (EO) satellite programme under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The consortium, led by Pixxel Space India and including PierSight Space, SatSure Analytics India, and Dhruva Space, will design, manufacture, and operate the system.

Over the next five years, the consortium plans to invest more than Rs 1,200 crore to deploy 12 advanced EO satellites carrying imaging sensors, including panchromatic, multispectral, hyperspectral, and microwave Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads.

EO satellites capture information about Earth’s surface, atmosphere, and oceans. Panchromatic sensors provide high-detail black-and-white images, multispectral cameras detect patterns across several colour bands, hyperspectral instruments collect data in hundreds of narrow wavelengths for precise material identification, and SAR systems can produce imagery regardless of cloud cover or lighting conditions.

Within the PPP arrangement, the Government of India will extend policy guidance, technical expertise, and strategic support, while the consortium will take charge of building and operating the EO system—from satellite manufacturing and launch (exclusively from Indian sites) to managing ground infrastructure and selling data products.

“This initiative signals the coming of age of India’s private space industry,” said Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. “It demonstrates the capability and confidence of Indian companies to lead large-scale, technologically advanced, and commercially viable space missions that serve both national and global markets.”

The constellation will be rolled out in stages over the next four years, allowing for regular upgrades and increased coverage. Once fully deployed, it is expected to be among the most advanced EO systems in operation worldwide, designed, assembled, and managed entirely by Indian talent.

It will deliver Analysis Ready Data (pre-processed imagery ready for immediate use) and Value-Added Services (specialised analytics built on top of raw satellite data) for applications including climate change monitoring, disaster management, agriculture, infrastructure, marine surveillance, national security, and urban planning, while also meeting global demand for high-quality geospatial intelligence.

By producing high-resolution imagery domestically, the project aims to reduce India’s dependence on foreign data sources, safeguard control over sensitive information, and boost the country’s standing in the global space data market.

“Together with our partners SatSure, Dhruva and PierSight, we look forward to building world-class space-tech capabilities that serve the whole planet from Indian soil. This is India’s moment to lead the world in space-powered solutions,” said Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel.