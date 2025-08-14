India-made defence products gaining global recognition

Once heavily reliant on foreign OEMs for critical systems such as avionics, propulsion modules, radar and targeting equipment, the country is now rapidly shifting towards self-reliance in high-value defence manufacturing. This transformation is powered by the government’s Positive Indigenisation Lists (PILs), which now span over 4,500+ components previously imported from abroad. These lists have opened the door for startups to replace foreign sub-systems with locally designed, IP-owned solutions that meet stringent defence-grade standards.

The Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme is the other catalyst. By funding over 200 startups in partnership with the DRDO and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), iDEX is enabling indigenous innovation in high-impact areas such as autonomous high-altitude drones, unmanned underwater vessels, AI-driven counter-drone systems, and indigenous propulsion units to replace imported jet engines and marine turbines.

Government procurement pipelines underscore this momentum—Rs 20,000 crore earmarked for advanced MALE-class UAVs, Rs 2,500 crore for the Navy’s unmanned maritime platforms, and a Rs 2,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme dedicated to drone sub-systems and software. These opportunities leverage the strengths of agile, tech-focused startups capable of innovating in low-volume, high-complexity niches such as composite aerospace components, precision missile structures, specialty military textiles, and hardened communication electronics.

Strategic alliances, such as the newly formed Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) between India and the US, are further opening global doors, enabling co-development and joint IP creation in counter-UAV systems, autonomous maritime drones, and mission-critical platforms.

In this new era of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Indian defence startups are not just import substitutes—they’re export contenders, delivering cutting-edge products that are gaining traction with military and security forces worldwide.

Here are Indian-made defence startups that are making their mark on the global stage.

Raphe mPhibr

Noida-based Raphe mPhibr, founded in 2016 by Vikash Mishra, Vivek Mishra, and Nitin Katiyar, is an aerospace and manufacturing startup specialising in fully indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and aerospace components for military and commercial use.

The startup integrates carbon fiber composites, internal combustion engines, electronics, and complete system assembly under one roof, enabling rapid R&D and production cycles. It is credited with developing India’s first indigenous military-grade autopilot and UAV-specific internal combustion engine, leveraging platforms like Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE for accelerated design and simulation.

Its globally recognised product lineup includes the mR10 Drone Swarm—deployed in military operations such as Operation Sindoor, the mR20 high-altitude logistics drone, the Bharat man-portable surveillance drone, and the X8 maritime patrol UAV, all of which have collectively logged over one million kilometres with Indian security forces.

The startup partners with industry leaders, including Dassault Systèmes, HENSOLDT, and Safran, and recently secured a record $100 million Series B funding round led by General Catalyst to scale up its end-to-end capabilities in aircraft design, engineering, and production.

SSS Defence

Bangalore-based SSS Defence, founded in 2017 by Vivek Krishnan and Dinesh, designs, develops, and manufactures small arms, ammunition, and military optics for military, special forces, and law enforcement applications.

Operating as a licensed producer, the startup's portfolio includes assault rifles, carbines, sniper and marksman rifles, tactical optics, and ammunition, supported by R&D capabilities and manufacturing facilities in both India and the United States. It has partnered with global players such as CBC Brazil for ammunition development and has delivered solutions meeting international military specifications.

Its notable products include the Viper (.308/7.62x51mm) and Saber (.338 Lapua Magnum) sniper rifles, with the Saber securing a $50 million export order in 2024. Domestically, SSS Defence has been contracted for the Indian Army’s AK-47 upgrade program and to supply the Manohar M72 carbine to police forces, reflecting its growing role in both Indian and overseas defence markets.

Sagar Defence Engineering

Mumbai-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd, founded in 2015 by Nikunj Parashar; Mridul Babbar; Lakshay Dang, develops unmanned systems for maritime, aerial, and security applications across commercial, defence, and scientific sectors.

Its portfolio includes unmanned marine surface vehicles for surveillance, data collection, and security; drones for reconnaissance and rescue, including India’s first maritime spotter drone; the Varuna personal aerial vehicle for urban mobility and medical evacuation; and autonomous weaponised boat swarms under the Indian Navy’s iDEX DISC 7 program.

The startup employs proprietary autonomous command and control systems, sensor integration, and cloud connectivity to support operations in challenging environments, with applications in disaster management, oil and gas, oceanography, and border security.

It has secured international recognition, including a Japanese patent for autonomous landing systems, and has participated in global forums such as the United Nations and the Global Cleantech Summit.

Big Bang Boom Solutions

Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), founded by Shivaraman Ramaswamy and Krishna Milan in 2018 and headquartered in Chennai, develops indigenous defence technologies with expertise in artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, nanotechnology, UAVs, and related domains.

The startup delivers complete solutions to the Indian Armed Forces, including electronic warfare systems, AI-based simulators, radar cloaks, naval deterrents, anti-drone systems, hybrid combat armour, autonomous drones, and containerised shooting ranges, supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing in collaboration with partners from the UK, Israel, Finland, and Australia.

BBBS supplies to the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and defence public sector units, with exports commencing in January 2025. Notable developments include an anti-drone defence system, hybrid ceramic body armour, and a 360° advanced battle interface, which have been recognised through awards such as the SKOCH Award and showcased at international defence exhibitions.

EyeROV

EyeROV, founded in 2016 by IIT alumni Johns T. Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan P., is a marine robotics startup based at Maker Village, Kochi, Kerala, that develops autonomous and remotely operated underwater and surface vehicles for inspection, survey, and infrastructure monitoring.

Its ROVs, equipped with HD/4K cameras, sonar, and AI-driven analytics via the EyeROV Visualisation and Analytics Platform, enable operations at depths up to 300 meters, serving sectors such as defence, oil and gas, ports, dams, nuclear plants, and search and rescue.

Its flagship product, EyeROV TUNA, India’s first commercial underwater drone, has been deployed for real-time inspection by organisations including DRDO, Mumbai Port Trust, and BPCL, with capabilities in 3D site reconstruction and image enhancement using deep learning.

ideaForge

ideaForge, founded in 2007 by IIT Bombay alumni Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, and Ashish Bhat, is a Mumbai-based company specialising in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for defence, security, surveillance, mapping, infrastructure inspection, disaster response, and industrial applications.

Fully vertically integrated, it manages design, engineering, production, and delivery in-house. Its drones feature capabilities such as long-endurance flight, thermal imaging, AI-enabled analytics, and GPS-denied navigation, supported by proprietary autopilot systems and ground control software for mission management, mapping, and live data streaming.

Serving defence forces, law enforcement, and enterprises in India and abroad, ideaForge has conducted over 725,000 flights and holds more than 80 patents. It was the first in India to develop indigenous vertical take-off and landing UAVs in 2009 and ranks among the top global manufacturers in the dual-use UAV segment.

Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace, founded in 2018 by former ISRO scientists Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, is a Hyderabad-based private aerospace manufacturer and commercial launch service provider specialising in small satellite launch vehicles.

The startup develops the modular and customisable Vikram series of cost-effective, rapid, and reusable rockets, designed to serve the growing small satellite market.

Skyroot has achieved milestones such as the successful test firing of multiple propulsion systems and the launch of ‘Vikram S’ in November 2022, making it the first Indian private startup to reach outer space. It has raised about $95 million from global investors and continues to expand its capabilities to support regular and reliable space access.