Key Takeaways INFAB Semiconductor is bridging India's MEMS and microfluidics gap with indigenous innovation.

Founder Muthuraman Swaminathan brings deep technical expertise in sensor design and integration.

Products include MEMS IMUs, pressure sensors, and organ-on-chip platforms.

Supported by IISc and funded by BIRAC, MeitY, and Elevate programs.

Offers cost-effective, high-performance alternatives to imported deep-tech solutions.

India’s deep-tech ambitions are vast, but its dependency on imported MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and microfluidics systems has long hindered progress in sectors like aerospace and life sciences. INFAB Semiconductor, a Bangalore-based startup, is on a mission to rewrite that equation with world-class, Made-in-India hardware innovations.

From Design Labs to Indigenous Disruption

Founder and CEO Muthuraman Swaminathan didn’t set out to just create another tech startup; he aimed to fill a critical national gap. With a career steeped in MEMS device design, Swaminathan has worked with global foundries to build pressure sensors, accelerometers, and advanced micro-instrumentation.

His technical acumen across integration and prototyping positioned him to understand not just how these systems work, but why India needed to build them in-house. “The vision was always clear,” Swaminathan says. India needed its own MEMS and microfluidics capabilities. The over-reliance on imports was not sustainable.”

That belief materialised into INFAB Semiconductor, with “INFAB” symbolising its roots as an India Foundry. The company was incubated at IISc Bangalore’s InCeNSE program and has since grown into a highly specialised 11-member team, combining PhDs, engineers, and fresh graduates passionate about deep-tech.

Solving for Speed, Cost, and Self-Reliance

India’s dependency on imported sensors and diagnostic platforms creates major bottlenecks: high costs, long lead times, and limited customisation. INFAB addresses this challenge with a lean model that focuses on design, prototyping, and in-house fabrication of high-performance MEMS and microfluidic solutions.

Their product portfolio includes:

MEMS IMUs (Inertial Measurement Units)

Pressure transducers and switches

Organ-on-chip diagnostic platforms

With a pricing model that undercuts imports by 30–40% while delivering equivalent or superior performance, INFAB is enabling faster adoption and better accessibility for:

Aerospace and defence agencies (DRDO, ADA, HAL)

Academic and research institutions (IISc, IITs, Manipal)

Biotech and pharmaceutical companies

Support, Scale, and Strategic Vision

INFAB’s progress is underpinned by robust institutional support from BIRAC, MeitY, AIC Pondicherry, CoE Cochin, and CDIIC Coimbatore. Grants and mentorship from IISc and collaborators at Manipal Academy of Higher Education have fueled early R&D breakthroughs.

Recent milestones include the development of qualification-ready pressure sensors, completion of Hall sensor design, and ongoing work on a BIRAC-funded cancer-on-chip platform that promises to revolutionise biomedical research in India.

The startup has also earned recognition via Elevate Karnataka and the MeitY SAMRIDH Accelerator.

Built to Scale, Engineered for Impact

INFAB’s lean but highly skilled team integrates R&D, production, and business development. This enables quick turnarounds and rapid iteration, a critical advantage in deep-tech.

Despite early hurdles such as certification delays and vendor alignment, Swaminathan emphasises the power of early validation and strong documentation. “You can’t compromise on quality — especially when you’re working in sectors like aerospace and healthcare,” he asserts.

Their long-term goal? To position INFAB products on the global stage while expanding into scalable diagnostics and aerospace-grade MEMS devices.

A Deep-Tech Startup with Deep Purpose

Beyond the tech, INFAB is working toward meaningful outcomes, particularly in making biotech research and diagnostics more affordable and accessible within India. By reducing reliance on expensive foreign equipment, the company is helping democratise critical technologies.

Advice for the Next Wave

Swaminathan’s guidance to aspiring founders is rooted in pragmatism: “Solve a real problem. Don’t just build tech for the sake of it. Be resilient, and always prioritise quality and documentation — it matters more in deep-tech than people realise.”

INFAB Semiconductor is proof that high-impact innovation doesn’t need to be imported. It can be built, thoughtfully and indigenously, right here at home.