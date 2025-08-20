The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, during the ongoing bike taxi matter, observed that the state government’s move to ban bike taxis in the state was based on an insufficient argument—almost two months after the government instructed a ban on the service.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru noted that the state government’s argument that the two-wheelers are classified as transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act was “thin”. The court noted that bike taxi operations are legally permitted in 13 states across India, establishing it as a recognised and lawful business.

The case is next listed on September 22nd, and the attorney general submitted before the court that the decision on framing a policy for bike taxis in Karnataka will be taken up at the highest level of the government.

Additionally, the Chief Justice questioned whether the state government had made a deliberate policy decision against allowing bike taxis, cautioning that a mere lack of formal regulation should not justify a ban that affects thousands of livelihoods.

The observations come as a shot in the arm for bike taxi operators such as ride-hailing platforms Rapido, Uber, and Ola Consumer that were offering these services until the ban kicked in.

In a statement, the Bike Taxi Welfare Association said that it welcomes the court’s observations and reiterated its commitment to collaborate with the government and stakeholders to ensure that bike taxi services operate safely, legally, and sustainably.

The ban has also taken a toll on commuters who relied heavily on cheaper modes of commute to work and as a means of first and last mile mobility while accessing bus and metro stations in the city. According to a Moneycontrol report, the ban led to an 18% increase in Bengaluru’s traffic congestion within a week.