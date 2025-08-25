Kheoni: Redefining Sustainable Beauty & Forest Conservation

Key Takeaways Kheoni merges sustainable beauty with social and environmental impact.

In a world awash with greenwashing and mass-produced personal care, Kheoni stands apart. Born from a fire-ravaged forest and a father’s dream to plant trees on a barren hill, this Indore-based sustainable beauty startup marries the urgency of conservation with the elegance of clean skincare.

A Forest, A Fire, A Founder’s Vision

Ashwajeet Garg, founder of Kheoni, didn’t set out to launch a beauty brand. His entrepreneurial journey began with a stint at a global textile firm and a barter-based skill-sharing app. But the spark for Kheoni came from a personal transformation.

Watching his father spend years growing a forest from scratch using purchased water, Garg initially resisted the mission. “Why waste savings on something with no commercial return?” he wondered. The answer came not in profits, but in purpose: "Because that's what one should do."

That ethos crystallised further when Garg saw the Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary ablaze. The fires, he discovered, were being set deliberately by tribal communities to collect Mahua flowers more easily. The underlying issue wasn’t malice—it was livelihood. That realisation shaped Kheoni's core philosophy: conservation must be tied to community upliftment.

What Kheoni Does Differently

Founded in March 2023, Kheoni offers a line of sustainable beauty and wellness products crafted without palm oil, artificial preservatives, or flashy, wasteful packaging. Every product is rooted in clean sourcing, age-old wellness practices, and a commitment to minimal environmental impact.

Some standout features include:

Palm-oil-free formulations

Carbon-negative, edible moisturisers

Innovative, sustainable packaging

Community-driven production processes

"We are literally thinking outside the box," Garg says, highlighting the brand's efforts to avoid traditional jars and tubes that dominate the industry.

Community at the Core

Kheoni’s business model isn't just about profit; it's about purpose. The company provides meaningful employment to tribal communities, ensuring their economic reliance shifts from forest exploitation to forest preservation. To date, their afforestation efforts have resulted in 35,000 trees that absorb over 77 tonnes of CO2 annually.

The team operates with a flat structure, encouraging ownership and innovation. With 13 members across content, logistics, marketing, HR, and product development, the company values problem-solvers with a strong sense of responsibility.

Market Impact and Growth

Despite being a young brand, Kheoni has achieved remarkable traction:

Achieved steady revenue growth within its first two years

Opened 11 premium retail outlets across India

Finalist recognition at global beauty platforms like Cosmoprof

Their customer base? Educated, well-travelled women aged 25 to 55 who seek premium, clean beauty alternatives. Their expansion strategy is equally multifaceted: D2C e-commerce, international distributors, luxury hotels, and shop-in-shop models at prime retail locations.

Navigating Hurdles and Hard-Won Insights

Like many startups, Kheoni's journey has been marked by significant challenges. The high costs associated with opening premium outlets, especially at airports, and the prevalence of greenwashing in the beauty industry have tested the brand's resilience.

Through it all, Ashwajeet Garg has distilled several key lessons. "Focus on one or two hero products and market them well," he advises, emphasising that careful SKU selection and strategic pricing are crucial. Trying to do too much too soon, he warns, can dilute impact and strain resources.

His philosophy remains grounded: "Follow your passion, not the market's expectations. Solve one real problem at a time." That approach has not only guided Kheoni's growth but also enabled it to foster both ecological restoration and community transformation.

Roadmap for Global Reach

Kheoni has ambitious plans. In the next six months, the focus will be on scaling e-commerce, clearing seasonal inventory, and expanding repeat orders from luxury hospitality clients. Long-term, the vision includes penetrating global markets, especially as demand for sustainable beauty products continues to grow worldwide.