Funding

Team YS15778 Stories
Kitchenware startup Cumin Co raises $1.5M in funding round led by Fireside Ventures

Wednesday August 27, 2025 , 2 min Read

Kitchenware company Cumin Co has secured $1.5 million in an investment round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from Huddle Ventures.

The funding will support research and development, product innovation, increased manufacturing capacity, and growth of its direct-to-consumer online presence.

ISB–Hyderabad alumni Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi founded Cumin Co this year after identifying a gap in the market for healthier, baby-food-safe, toxin-free cookware for Indian kitchens.

“Kitchenware is one of the few categories that sits at the heart of every home, yet it has seen little reimagination in decades. Cumin Co is positioned to redefine this space by building a brand that elevates everyday cooking, modernises a stagnant category, and creates lasting consumer trust at global scale,” said Shuchi Pandya, Principal at Fireside Ventures.

The startup holds patents for its enamel-cast technology and Enviromax four-layer enamel coating, which it says make its cookware rust- and stain-resistant, and able to withstand high heat without leaching metals or chemicals.

Cumin Co plans to expand its portfolio with more than 80 product launches by the year-end. Ahead of the festive season, it will introduce two new colours along with upgrades to popular items from its flagship collection.

The company says it has reached over 7,000 households in India and aims to expand to more than 100,000 within the next 12 months.

“Our vision is to reimagine kitchenware by combining rigorous R&D with design and safety,” the co-founders said in a joint statement, adding that this investment allows the company to scale its innovation pipeline.

Edited by Swetha Kannan