As AI transforms how software is built and tested, the real question isn’t “what’s coming”; it’s “are you ready for it?”

Testμ Conference 2025, one of the world’s largest virtual engineering and software testing conferences, returns August 19–21, 2025, as a flagship, community‑powered event focused on the quality engineering revolution.

With rapid shipping cycles and AI-first development models, software quality is more crucial than ever in ensuring resilient and reliable user experiences.

“TestMu Conference 2025 is LambdaTest's flagship, annual conference built for the community, by the community,” said Asad Khan, CEO and Co‑Founder of LambdaTest.

The power behind the platform: Meet LambdaTest

Testμ Conference is powered by LambdaTest, a GenAI‑driven Quality Engineering platform designed to accelerate testing across the entire software delivery lifecycle. Built for scale, LambdaTest offers a full‑stack testing cloud of over 10,000 real devices and more than 3,000 browser environments.

It supports all major frameworks, including Selenium, Appium, and Playwright, and integrates agent‑based automation via AI Agents such as HyperExecute and KaneAI. These native AI agents streamline everything from test planning and authoring to infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting through 120+ integrations. This enables organizations to test intelligently and ship faster, turning quality engineering into a scalable, AI‑native workflow.

What makes Testμ 2025 stand out

Returning in its fourth year, Testμ Conference 2025 is a fully virtual event built for testers, developers, and DevOps professionals worldwide. Attendees from more than 120 countries converge over three days for an inclusive, global learning experience. With more than 60,000 registered participants, 100+ expert speakers, and 60+ sessions and workshops, the scale and reach of the conference are unmatched in the software testing sphere.

“This conference brings together a community of visionaries, disruptors, and changemakers committed to reshaping the future of engineering and software testing. It’s not just an event, it’s a platform for all of us to connect, learn, and inspire one another,” Khan shared.

Theme of the 2025 edition

This year’s central theme explores AI in testing, engineering, and DevOps, examining how generative AI, agentic tools, and automation frameworks are redefining quality at scale. The conference offers forward‑looking discussions on tools, frameworks, testing culture, and evolving engineering practices in an AI‑enabled world.

What’s in store: Agenda highlights

Testμ 2025 is designed to offer a deep and immersive learning experience across a wide range of topics that define the future of software testing and engineering. The conference agenda reflects the evolving priorities of the tech industry, from AI agents and automation to cultural transformation in engineering teams.

Keynotes from global leaders will anchor the program each day, setting the tone for discussions that follow. Alongside these sessions, attendees can participate in deep-dive workshops that offer hands-on exposure to the latest tools, testing frameworks, and methodologies. Whether it’s scaling automation or understanding how to test AI agents, these workshops offer real-world takeaways for engineers at all levels.

Core topics include the role of AI in software testing, innovations in automation frameworks for speed and accuracy, aligning quality engineering with DevOps, best practices for modern development pipelines, and fostering a culture of continuous quality.

Star‑studded speaker lineup

Testμ Conference 2025 features a global lineup of keynote and featured speakers who are not only shaping the future of software engineering but also redefining what quality means in the age of AI.

The keynote speakers include Angie Jones, global vice president of developer relations at Block, who will highlight how the automation tools remain essential even as we increasingly integrate AI to manage more complex workflows. Dana Lawson, CTO at Netlify, will deliver a keynote on “Zero-UI Engineering: Architecting Systems for Agent Experience,” where she will delve into evolving the architecture of the system into a first-class agent experience (AX).

Luis Héctor Chávez, the CTO at Replit, will offer a unique perspective on AI-native development environments. Meanwhile, Subba Ramaswamy, the Managing Director at Accenture, in her keynote session titled ‘AI & GenAI in Quality Engineering: Crawl, Walk, Run, will provide an experience-based viewpoint and share practical measures to facilitate the adoption of AI in testing.

Also taking the stage is T. R. Vishwanath, Co-founder and CTO of Glean, who will focus on the topic of building and maintaining AI systems that can scale with enterprise demands. Bratin Saha, Chief Product and Technology Officer at DigitalOcean, will also delve into the topic of AI and its complexities involved across various sectors.

From Amazon, Niranjani Manoharan's session will shine light on AI-powered quality engineering that will help equip participants with practical knowledge to implement solutions in their own testing environments. Microsoft’s Dona Sarkar will draw from real-world deployments at Microsoft and beyond. She will share her framework to make AI behavior less weird and more useful.

All the sessions are designed to align perfectly with Testμ’s overarching focus on AI-led innovation in testing, engineering, and DevOps. Whether it's generative testing, AI agent validation, automation frameworks, or cross-functional engineering leadership, each speaker brings a unique lens to the shared mission: building quality into every stage of the software lifecycle.

Why Testμ Conference 2025 is a must‑attend

Free for all participants and hosted entirely online, Testμ Conference 2025 removes traditional barriers to access, allowing testers, developers, and quality engineers from around the world to join without constraints of cost or geography.

The virtual setup means that no matter the time zone, attendees can engage in live sessions, join interactive workshops, and participate in community chats in real time. It’s a global event designed with local impact in mind, built around shared knowledge and collective experience. It’s a movement focused on building a future where quality is not a checkpoint, but a continuous force woven into every step of the software development lifecycle.

Testμ 2025 is backed by a rich ecosystem of partners, including Accenture, Wipro, Cognizant, CircleCI, Elastic, Planit, Netlify, Microsoft, and many others.

Challenges, games & giveaways

Beyond learning, attendees can test their knowledge through live quizzes, join certification marathons, and take part in real-time challenges built around automation and quality engineering scenarios. Prizes include PlayStation 5, Apple AirPods, drones, exclusive merchandise, and community shout-outs.

Wrapping Up: The festival of quality returns

The Testμ 2025 conference is a celebration of quality and engineering in an AI‑first era. Rooted in community values and built for global scale, it amplifies LambdaTest’s vision to establish software quality as a strategic asset for organizations worldwide.

As Khan said, “At LambdaTest, we’re excited to share how we’re driving innovation in software testing through collaboration, and the Testμ Conference 2025 is one such initiative. Let’s break new ground and build a future where software quality is the cornerstone of success.”

Visit the Testμ Conference 2025 website to register for free, explore the agenda, join in challenges, and step into the future of testing. Be at the heart of the world's largest virtual software testing festival this August—and help shape the future of engineering and software quality with LambdaTest, the testing community, and global visionaries.