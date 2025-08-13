Livspace makes a $5.5M bet on furniture hardware startup TplusA

Home-interiors platform Livspace has invested more than $5.5 million in TplusA India, a 15-month-old premium furniture hardware and accessories company founded by industry veteran Anil Goel. The deal deepens Livspace’s supply-chain integration strategy and signals a bet on local manufacturing as India’s home-improvement market accelerates.

The funding round also saw personal investments from Ramakant Sharma, founder and chief executive of Livspace, and Nishant Sharma, founder and managing partner of Kedaara Capital.

Formerly known as GOTC India, Bengaluru-based TplusA has quickly onboarded many of India’s leading furniture manufacturers, disrupting pricing norms by offering European-quality fittings at lower costs. The company’s catalogue spans wooden components, fixtures, fittings, and door hardware, through tie-ups with WSS (Germany), Indaux (Spain), and SIGE (Italy), as well as its own value-focused in-house brand, T+A.

“This is more than capital—it’s a strategic partnership,” Goel said. “The experience and networks of our investors will accelerate our journey as we push for design-forward, cost-efficient hardware solutions in India.”

Livspace’s Sharma said the partnership “is a natural extension of our commitment to building an end-to-end home-improvement ecosystem in India.”

TplusA plans to use the capital to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, part of its “Make in India” drive to deliver cost advantages and shorten supply chains for both manufacturers and consumers.