MapmyIndia backs Zepto with Rs 25 Cr investment; valuation rises to $6.1B

Digital navigation firm MapmyIndia has invested Rs 25 crore in quick commerce player Zepto at a valuation of $6.1 billion, a stock exchange filing showed on Thursday.

The investment involves the acquisition of 75,18,797 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at Rs 33.25 each, translating to a 0.049% stake in Zepto on a fully diluted basis. The cash transaction is expected to be completed within three months.

MapmyIndia, formally known as C.E. Info Systems Limited, said the strategic investment aims to expand the adoption of its mapping and location-based solutions across the rapidly growing quick commerce sector.

The funding is a markup from Zepto's previous valuation of $5 billion. Last week, the quick commerce firm secured Rs 7.5 crore ($0.9 million) in funding from Elcid Investments, ahead of a much larger funding round that is expected to value Zepto at $7 billion.

Zepto, founded in 2021 and backed by strong revenue growth, reported a turnover of Rs 4,454.52 crore in FY24. The company has not disclosed its FY25 numbers yet.

MapmyIndia's investment does not fall under related-party transactions and does not require any regulatory approvals, it said.

The company also invested Rs 25 crore to raise its stake in IoT subsidiary Gtropy Systems from 75.98% to 96%, ramping up its focus on fleet tech and telematics.

MapmyIndia clocked a 21% growth in revenue from operations at Rs 122 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25. During the same period, it recorded a 28% increase in its profit to Rs 46 crore, compared with Rs 36 crore in the previous fiscal year.