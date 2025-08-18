Bringing a novel product to life is a race against time and risk. For Indian startups building deeptech solutions, the challenge isn’t just about having a great idea; it’s about validating that idea quickly, convincing investors early, and launching confidently, all while managing limited resources.

Model-Based Design (MBD) is quietly becoming the game-changer in this equation. This approach, which puts digital modeling and simulation at the heart of product development, is rapidly gaining traction in India’s startup ecosystem. By shifting from traditional build-and-test cycles to simulate-and-optimize workflows, startups accelerate development and reduce costly mistakes.

MathWorks is at the center of this transformation. With its powerful tools, MATLAB® and Simulink®, and dedicated startup programs, MathWorks is helping Indian entrepreneurs leap from concept to prototype with unprecedented speed, precision, and efficiency.

Apply for the MathWorks Startup Program

What is Model-Based Design?

MBD is an engineering approach that replaces traditional physical prototype-based development with dynamic digital models. Instead of building physical prototypes at every step, engineers simulate system behavior using graphical and mathematical models. Simulation allows for quicker iterations, fewer errors, and more confident design decisions before building hardware.

With MBD, teams can link system architecture to requirements, simulate across domains, evaluate trade-offs, and automatically generate deployable code. It also enables continuous verification and validation, reducing surprises during real-world testing.

“Indian startups in many industries have consistently achieved immediate and tangible results with Model-Based Design," Vijayalayan R, Senior Manager – Application Engineering (Automotive) of MathWorks, shared. "Whether it’s mobility, energy, or healthcare, the digital-first approach helps them innovate faster, with fewer resources."

Why are Indian startups adopting MBD?

Speed and precision are essential for the survival of Indian startups. Early-stage companies often encounter high stakes with tight timelines and lean teams, which can limit their resources. Both investors and customers expect proof of value early on, usually in the form of a working prototype. However, developing physical products too early can be costly and time-consuming.

Model-Based Design flips that script. By enabling simulation and digital prototyping, startups can test their ideas virtually and iterate quickly. They can demonstrate feasibility to stakeholders before any physical product exists, accelerating investment and partnership opportunities.

Phunith V, Chief Product Officer at the electric motorcycle startup Raptee, says, “We were able to simulate, iterate, and visualize the entire vehicle model before building our first prototype. This significantly reduced development time and helped us deliver a high-quality product.”

The MathWorks Startup Program provides qualified startups with affordable pricing, support from application engineers, training options in local languages, 50% off training credits, and co-marketing opportunities to showcase their products. The extensive support and resources MathWorks offers are particularly beneficial for startups lacking larger organizations’ in-house expertise or resources.

MathWorks provides startups with an integrated suite of tools that make MBD accessible and powerful:

Simulink : A visual environment to model and simulate dynamic systems like motors, controllers, and sensors.

: A visual environment to model and simulate dynamic systems like motors, controllers, and sensors. Simscape™ : Adds realism by enabling physical modeling of mechanical, electrical, and fluid systems.

: Adds realism by enabling physical modeling of mechanical, electrical, and fluid systems. Embedded Coder®: Automatically converts models into production-ready C/C++ code for hardware deployment.

The MathWorks advantage

MathWorks is committed to empowering startups holistically. Through the MathWorks’ startup programs, early-stage companies gain low-cost access to commercial-grade tools, domain experts’ mentorship, local language training, and co-marketing opportunities.

These programs have benefited startups across sectors. Forge, a leading accelerator in India, partnered with MathWorks to help its startups adopt MBD. Similarly, Xfinito Biodesigns, incubated by DERBI Foundation, used MathWorks tools to develop a medical device for diabetic neuropathy.

The AI intersection

With artificial intelligence reshaping system design, MBD plays a crucial role in integrating AI into complex systems. Startups are using this approach to:

Develop AI models to simulate nonlinear dynamics

Test and validate AI-driven systems in virtual environments

Train reinforcement learning agents safely using simulations

Generate synthetic data to improve model accuracy

For applications like aviation or medical devices, where safety is paramount, MBD ensures that AI algorithms meet regulatory standards before deployment.

The road ahead

For Indian startups tackling ambitious engineering challenges, MBD is quietly becoming a strategic differentiator. It enables fast, safe, cost-effective product development, even in complex and regulated industries. Backed by MathWorks tools, mentorship, and ecosystem partnerships, more Indian startups are confidently scaling from idea to product.

As AI, automation, and embedded systems evolve, MBD will remain a cornerstone of next-generation innovation in India’s thriving startup ecosystem.

If you’re a startup building next-generation hardware, automotive, energy, or healthcare solutions, explore how Model-Based Design can fast-track your journey from idea to impact. Learn more and apply for the MathWorks Startup Program

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks.