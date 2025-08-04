Mitigata raises $5.9M in Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners

Cyber resilience startup Mitigata has secured $5.9 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from existing backers Titan Capital and WEH Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to use the capital to develop its AI-powered security and risk management platform, hire talent, and expand operations across key Indian cities and global markets.

“Most businesses still treat cyber insurance and security as separate cost centers, often relying on fragmented vendors and siloed solutions. At Mitigata, we’ve reimagined and Indianised the model—delivering integrated, high-impact cyber resilience that combines security and insurance into a single, cost-efficient solution tailored to the unique needs of Indian organisations,” said Mohit Anand, Co-founder and CEO, Mitigata.

The funds will also be used to strengthen capabilities across the cyber risk lifecycle, from prevention and mitigation to incident response and risk transfer.

In addition, Mitigata will set up three dedicated global security operations centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. These centres will scale its AI-led threat detection, response, and managed security services.

Founded by Mohit Anand, Sarthak Dubey, Mayank Morya, and Akshit Kaushik in 2021, Mitigata is a full-stack cyber resilience platform that integrates cybersecurity, risk management, compliance, and cyber insurance into a single AI-based solution. Its intelligent risk manager delivers real-time visibility and insights across the full cyber risk spectrum, helping enterprises move beyond fragmented tools and vendors.

“We believe the future of cybersecurity and Insurance is an integrated, full-stack approach. Mitigata is pioneering a new AI led services approach to cyber resilience that covers the entire lifecycle—from prevention and mitigation to risk transfer via insurance. Their model is precisely what Indian enterprises need to thrive securely. We are proud to be partners with this mission-driven team from day zero,” said Anand Datta, Partner, Nexus Venture Partners.

Positioned as a managed security services provider (MSSP), the company has developed a full-stack cyber resilience ecosystem. Its platform includes proprietary tools such as RELIQ, a cyber risk quantification engine, and capabilities in attack surface monitoring, threat intelligence, phishing simulations, and dark web and brand surveillance.

Mitigata also offers an AI underwriting engine that automates the structuring and pricing of cyber and liability insurance based on real-time threat intelligence. The platform also offers a 24x7 security operations centre monitoring, vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, and digital forensics.

It has forged partnerships with public and private-sector insurers such as HDFC ERGO, ICICI Lombard, TATA AIG, Bajaj Allianz, and New India Assurance.