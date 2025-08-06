Vertical marketplace Myntra said it is catering to 65% of its direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty demand on Day 0 and Day 1, partly through its under-30-minute delivery proposition, M-Now.

"When you are a part of the Myntra's Rising Stars programme, there are a few things it solves for you. Speed is one of them for sure, 65% of our D2C brands' demand is catered to on Day 0 and Day 1. In the cities where M-Now is present, a large part of that is through M-Now as well. You get high-visibility properties, so there’s demand generation that happens on the platform. There are also insights that are shared with you," Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer at Myntra, told YourStory.

Nandita Sinha-led Myntra launched the beauty edit of its widely successful Myntra Rising Stars (MRS) Program for D2C brands in July last year. It supports early-stage D2C brands with insights and operational guidance, and has grown by 130% year-on-year and currently features 400 brands. The company plans to onboard another 200 brands by the end of 2025.

Myntra has been doubling down on its beauty and personal care segment, competing with vertical marketplaces like Reliance's Tira and Nykaa. The D2C beauty vertical is growing 3x as compared to the industry average. The Bengaluru-based platform currently hosts around 900 D2C brands, with 155 added in the first half of the calendar year 2025.

The platform has seen strong traction from Tier II cities and lower, underlining strong premiumisation trends with North East and East Indian regions clocking 2.5x growth.

"Almost half of Myntra's International beauty customers are coming from Tier II and III cities. There is affluence and aspiration across different parts of the country. Given that we serve 98% of serviceable pin codes, not just for distributed brands but also for D2C brands, which may face challenges in presence outside of online, I think we are really catapulting their growth through this kind of penetration across pin codes," shared Pais.

The platform has also seen strong traction from Gen Z consumers, with a base of 21 million Gen Z users. Its beauty segment also sees 44% of its users from the younger cohort.

(The story was updated to reflect growth figures for the beauty segment.)