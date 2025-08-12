Nazara sees Q1 profits soar 2X, revenue rises to Rs 498.8 Cr on the back of growth in gaming segment

Gaming giant Nazara Technologies on Tuesday reported a 2X rise in net profit to Rs 53.5 crore during the three months ended June 30, 2025, on the back of a jump in revenue during the period.

Nazara’s revenue from operations rose 99% to Rs 498.7 crore in Q1 FY25 compared to Rs 250 crore in the year-ago quarter. This helped the company offset the rising expenses at the firm.

According to the BSE filing, the rise in revenue was spearheaded by the company’s gaming segment, which reported a revenue of Rs 240.9 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 92.8 crore in Q1 FY25.

Nazara added that the growth during the quarter was led by strong performances from Fusebox, Animal Jam, and Curve Games—recently acquired IPs by the company as it looks to strengthen its offerings from strategic acquisitions, investments, and publishing.

“We are seeing early results from our sharpened focus on IP-led gaming and are reinvesting this momentum into expanding our IP portfolio and strengthening UA to drive sustained growth. We have also strengthened our leadership team with recent appointments bringing deep expertise in gaming,” said Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD & CEO at Nazara Technologies Ltd.

Amidst the same, the company saw rising expenses during the quarter, primarily due to a jump in its advertising and business promotion costs. During the quarter, the company reported Rs 521 crore in expenses compared to Rs 241 crore in Q1 FY25.

However, despite the strong year-on-year performance, Nazara reported a marginal drop in revenue sequentially. The company saw a 4% drop in revenue from operations from Rs 520.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, the company’s board decided not to participate in esports subsidiary Nodwin’s fresh capital fundraise—a move that saw Nazara’s ownership in the company drop below 50%.

The company’s board also approved a stock split and 1:1 bonus issue on Tuesday.