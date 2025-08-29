Online travel platform ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿'s founder Nishant Pitti has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director, following approval at the company’s board meeting. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

Pitti, who has been associated with the company since its inception, will oversee the long-term strategy with a focus on business expansion and strengthening stakeholder value. The company also reiterated its earlier commitment that promoter shares will not be sold and that promoters will continue to draw no salary.

“EaseMyTrip has always been very close to my heart. As founder, I have seen this company grow with the trust of our customers, partners, and team members. Stepping into the role of Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) gives me an opportunity to work even more closely with our people to unlock new opportunities, scale new heights, and continue building a travel-tech brand that India can be proud of,” said Pitti in a statement.

The CMD said EaseMyTrip is expanding beyond travel, developing a broader ecosystem of businesses and services.

Meanwhile, the board noted the contributions of Prashant Pitti, who has stepped down from his role to pursue entrepreneurial and public-good initiatives. He will continue as a promoter of EaseMyTrip.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip provides bookings across flights, hotels, trains, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. It also has a growing international presence with subsidiaries in several countries, including Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

Recently, EaseMyTrip approved three acquisitions aimed at expanding its portfolio in India and overseas. The company will acquire a 50% stake in Three Falcons Notting Hill Limited, which owns The Knight of Notting Hill property in London, and a 100% stake in AB Finance Private Limited to gain ownership of a commercial property on Golf Course Road in Gurugram. It has also given in-principle approval for a strategic investment in VBIL.