FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, has reported a 79% growth in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY26, helped by strong demand in its beauty and personal care (BPC) segment.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 24.47 crore, compared to Rs 13.64 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 23% to Rs 2,155 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 1,746 crore a year ago.

On a sequential basis, its operating revenue was marginally higher than Rs 2,061.76 crore in the March quarter, impact by lukewarm consumer sentiment during its flagship Pink Day sale, which the company had attributed to the geopolitical tensions along the Indo-Pak border.

Revenue from Nykaa’s core BPC segment increased 24% year-on-year to Rs 1,975.37 crore, supported by traction for its private labels along with growth in order volumes.

The segment, which primarily accounts for the company's flagship ecommerce platform, saw a profit of Rs 96.28 crore, about 7% lower sequentially.

The fashion business, housed under Nykaa Fashion, saw its bottom line improve, with a loss of Rs 27 crore, compared to Rs 30 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. During the same period, the segment's revenue rose by 15% to Rs 170.83 crore.

Nykaa Fashion, which competes with Myntra, Tata Cliq Fashion, and Ajio, saw its key metrics improve on a sequential basis, clocking a 6% growth in revenue and a 25% decrease in its losses from last quarter.

Shares of the company were trading 1% higher at Rs 205.7 apiece.

In June, Nykaa allotted 5.23 lakh equity shares worth around Rs 10.33 crore under its ESOP scheme. In April, it allotted 17,010 equity shares, valued at over Rs 32.3 lakh.

During the quarter, BNP Paribas Financial Markets executed block trades involving Nykaa shares, offloading 2.48 crore shares at an average price of Rs 202.81, worth approximately Rs 503 crore.