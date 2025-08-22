PawsnCollars is building a 360-degree lifestyle brand for India’s pets and their parents

In the past, most interactions with animals in India were limited to feeding strays or keeping guard dogs outside. Today, they’re welcomed indoors as beloved family members—a change shaped by smaller families and young people living alone wanting companionship.

In India, 66% of Gen Z and millennial pet parents say their pets are the most important part of their lives, according to a 2024 Mars Petcare survey. Today, pet parenting goes beyond just buying mass-market food or vet visits, and is more social, taking their furry friends to cafes and malls.

In response, many places have started labelling themselves as “pet-friendly.” But Ambika Ramachandran, founder of PawsnCollars, a 360-degree lifestyle brand for pets, argues that most are pet-tolerant at best. “Being truly pet-friendly means understanding their needs—not just letting them in,” she tells YourStory.

While attitudes towards pets inside homes have evolved, India still sees reluctance when it comes to accommodating them in public or community spaces. A mindset that separates humans and animals persists, with notions like “Pets aren’t allowed here” or “This park is for humans only” still echoing, says Ramachandran. Despite the evolving pet parent ecosystem, a corresponding infrastructure for pets is still lacking.

From online store to holistic pet care brand

That’s the gap PawsnCollars aims to fill. The petcare company, founded by Ramachandran and Santhosh Pasupuleti in 2018, offers multi-category products and a wide range of services.

On its website, PawsnCollars offers nearly 1,500 SKUs of curated, high-quality products, including a mix of in-house and imported brands made with natural ingredients free from GMOs, cruelty, parabens, and synthetic additives. The products are environment-friendly, animal welfare-certified, USDA organic-certified, and include sustainably sourced seafood.

Beyond nutrition, PawsnCollars also provides lifestyle products, including toys, apparel, grooming supplies, wellness supplements, and accessories like collars and leashes, beds, feeders, as well as smart tech like digital ID trackers.

Also Read How PawSpace is bringing structure to India’s fragmented pet care industry

Though PawsnCollars started as an e-commerce platform, Ramachandran wanted to create a 360-degree, holistic experience for pets and pet parents.

Just after the pandemic, the brand launched its first experience centre in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. It later expanded to Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where it offers grooming services that prioritise hygiene and health. Its veterinary wellness centre focuses on nutritional consultations and educating pet parents about preventive care designed to enhance lifespan.

PawsnCollars also has a pet hotel in Koramangala, Bengaluru, which features Alexa-enabled premium rooms, a swimming pool offering one-on-one time for pets and their parents, along with grooming and spa services.

The pet-focused brand also runs a “truly pet-friendly” cafe that offers a New York-inspired, plant-forward menu curated by chef Abhijit Saha in HSR for pets, pet parents, and food lovers.

“The model we’ve created ensures that a pet’s well-being isn’t defined by how many years they live, but by the quality of life they experience,” Ramachandran says.

Turning trust into long-term growth

When PawsnCollars entered the industry in 2018, its only competitors were Heads Up For Tails and Just Dogs. PawsnCollars was among the first in the industry to offer experiential centres, at a time when it catered to only a small niche. “We launched our first experiential centre as a pilot project. No one had done anything like it in India before,” the founder claims.

As the experience centre became more popular, visitors began asking for more facilities such as boarding, spa, and wellness services.

“Our platform is designed to build lasting engagement. Once customers connect with us—whether through our website or experiential centre—they tend to stay,” Ramachandran affirms. She attributes this loyalty to the brand’s focus on quality, transparency, and holistic pet care.

Having lived in the US, where pet care systems are well developed, she understands the evolving expectations of Indian pet parents. PawsnCollars goes a step further by fostering a personal connection with each pet.

As of 2025, the startup has served over 30,000 customers and recorded a steady 25% year-on-year increase in repeat clientele, with its loyal community now spanning multiple cities through both in-store and online channels. Over the years, the company has served several high-profile clients, including actor Aindrita Ray, actor Allu Arjun’s family member, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, and celebrity makeup artist Cherag Nerio, among others.

The next growth chapter

PawsnCollars was EBITDA-positive last year. Its average monthly sales have tripled since its first year, with a projected 38% growth in the coming year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) measure the profitability of a company’s operations.

PawsnCollars is currently a completely self-funded brand, launched with an initial investment of Rs 2 crore. It is now in the process of raising funds from investors who share its philosophy and long-term vision.

“We aim to replicate our model in new locations through more experiential centres,” Ramachandran says. It has also partnered with brand co-creation platform Think9 Consumer to explore more in-mall formats.

PawsnCollars has also developed initiatives and events like Pawsh Bazaar, pet brunches, and adoption drives to engage more with the community.

The pet-focused brand, which has a nearly 50-member team, is now developing a more advanced offering: a full-stack, AI-powered app designed to deliver personalised care journeys, educational resources, and seamless access to the PawsnCollars ecosystem. This next phase builds on the team’s learnings and aims to enhance the overall pet parenting experience.