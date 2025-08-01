PhonePe launches Offline Partner Program to empower the merchant ecosystem

PhonePe announced the launch of its 'Offline Partner Program', a strategic initiative designed to strengthen India's merchant ecosystem through service providers. This program enables service providers, including those offering Point of Sale (POS) billing software, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, vending machines, and self-serving kiosks, to refer PhonePe's integrated solutions to clients and earn customized commissions.

Service providers (partners) joining the program can showcase a complete billing and integrated payments solution offering to their merchants (clients), positioning themselves as growth partners who understand their operational needs. This pairing will help their merchants simplify payment management, making store operations much smoother. It will also play a role in increasing the partner’s credibility as a business ally.

Merchants can go live with PhonePe's integrated solutions within hours, along with their billing software, ensuring they provide their customers with a smooth payment experience. The suite includes Integrated POS devices, Dynamic QRs that generate unique codes per transaction, Payment Links for SMS-based collections, etc. These solutions help merchants ensure error-free and fraud-free transactions, smoother payment collection, validation, and reconciliation when integrated with billing software. A wide set of merchants, such as pharmacies, supermarkets, restaurants, apparel, and electronics, among many others, can find the combination beneficial.

To join the program, service providers can visit the Offline Partner Program page or send an email to [email protected]. Following registration, a PhonePe representative will assist with the onboarding process. By joining the program, partners get an opportunity to earn customised commissions while helping the large merchant ecosystem to adopt integrated digital payment solutions.