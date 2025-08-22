PokerBaazi ceases real money gaming offerings as Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill

Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi’s parent company, Moonshine Technologies, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations amidst the new online gaming Bill.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which received parliamentary approval on Thursday, imposes a blanket ban on real money gaming (RMG) services while carving out space for esports and casual social games.

PokerBaazi is the latest company to halt its real money play offerings after Zupee and Gameskraft, which operates RummyPrime and RummyCulture. Mobile Premier League (MPL) and prediction market platform Probo have also shut down their money-based games.

Dream11—the market leader in fantasy sports—is also shutting its core real-money gaming business, according to an Entrackr report.

Nazara’s Rs 805 crore investment in PokerBaazi had exposed the company’s stock price to market sentiments, plunging 23% over Wednesday and Thursday after the Bill was introduced on Tuesday.

The company’s shares closed 4.1% lower at Rs 1,155.75 apiece as on Friday.

“Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07% stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

According to an NDTV Profit report, Dream11 and Gameskraft are considering legal action via a writ petition that is expected to be filed with the Karnataka High Court as early as next week.

Meanwhile, a source told The CapTable that RMG companies are considering multiple options, including opening up the platform for advertisements to sustain.