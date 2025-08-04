Practo turns profitable in FY25, looks to expand global footprint

Healthtech platform Practo turned profitable in 2024-25, posting an operating profit of Rs 15 crore. It looks to focus on global expansion and AI-led healthcare in the coming years, according to its FY25 annual letter.

Practo has reported six consecutive quarters of profit, which signals the scalability and sustainability of digital healthcare at scale, as per the letter.

The company, which plans to come out with its IPO soon, reported operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 15 crore for 2024-25.

Its revenue stood at Rs 234 crore last fiscal while the gross merchandise value (GMV) was Rs 3,500 crore along with positive cash flows, according to the letter.

"Overall contribution margin improved from 40% in FY24 to 46% in FY25, reflecting its deep focus on operational efficiency and high-margin services," it stated.

As the firm enters the next phase of growth, it will focus on three strategic pillars—better outcomes through AI, scaling impact globally, and sustained profitability with growth in the current fiscal year," Practo CEO and Co-founder Shashank ND said.

"The company is also looking to explore organic and inorganic growth opportunities," Shashank added.

On its performance in FY24-25, the Bengaluru-based firm said that it served more than 50 million patients globally, making the platform one of the world’s largest digital health platforms. It also onboarded more than 5 lakh verified doctors, enabling transparent, informed care decisions.

In May 2025, Practo launched consumer-facing healthcare services in the UAE, with over 50,000 monthly users, 31,000 listed doctors, and 3,000 clinics on the platform.