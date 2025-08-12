Pronto raises $11M in Series A funding from General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital

Quick services platform Pronto on Tuesday said it has raised $11 million in a Series A round co-led by General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital, to fund its expansion across top cities for instant househelp services.

The round witnessed continued participation from existing investor Bain Capital Ventures. Ajay Agarwal (Bain Capital Ventures), Paul Hudson (Glade Brook), and Neeraj Arora (General Catalyst) are expected to join the company's board.

Launched in 2024, Pronto connects households with trained, background-verified workers for on-demand services such as cleaning, laundry, and utensil washing. The company operates on a shift-based model that gives workers predictable income and users sub-10-minute service through hyperlocal hubs. It currently offers three types of bookings: instant bookings that are fulfilled in 10 minutes, scheduled bookings, and recurring bookings.

“We own the labour supply chain end to end—from recruiting and training to performance management,” Founder and CEO Anjali Sardana told YourStory.

The funding comes at a time when the company has completed a reverse flip from the US to avoid a hefty future tax bill, as the business is India-focused. It had previously raised $2 million from Bain Capital in May earlier this year.

NCR-based Pronto expects funding to support expansion into Mumbai and Bengaluru, followed by other metros, with plans to establish micro-hubs in key residential clusters over the next 12-18 months.

The latest capital infusion is expected to support onboarding and training of 10,000 additional professionals, investments in real-time operations tech stacks, as well as building up its quality-assurance systems.

Pronto currently runs six hubs in the NCR region and handles between 1,000 and 2,000 bookings per day, growing about 45% week-on-week.

"We believe there's incentive alignment with our value-based pricing model. As price is based on tasks rather than time, giving customers certainty on what will get done and building trust," explained Sardana.

Its peer Mumbai-based Snabbit secured $19 million in May in its Series B round led by Lightspeed, along with participation from Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners. Since the beginning of the year, the company has cumulatively raised about $24.5 million across the two rounds.